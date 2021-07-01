Watch the first five minutes of Netflix’s Fear Street horror trilogy

Netflix has released a preview of the first five minutes of Fear Street Part One: 1994 featuring Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, and it’s every bit as terrifying as we had hoped.

Advertisement

The trilogy begins in Shadyside and follows a group of high-schoolers first accidentally coming across the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. It’s loosely adapted from the books of the same name by R.L. Stine, creator of the Goosebumps and the Point Horror series, and looks a bit like a supernatural version of the hit ’90s franchise Scream.

The trailer features Hawke as horror book fan and bookseller Heather, suddenly pursued by a masked killer at Shadyside Mall. It also features co-star David W. Thompson as her goofball friend Ryan.

The Fear Street cast also includes Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, Trinkets star Kiana Madeira and Unbelievable’s Olivia Scott-Welch.

Joining them will be Community’s Gillian Jacobs, A Teacher‘s Ashley Zukerman, The Wire’s Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Ozark‘s Jordana Spiro.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is set at Camp Nightwing, where staff and campers from both Shadyside and its neighbouring town Sunnyvale unite in a fight for survival when a Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The final instalment – Fear Street Part Three: 1666, features a colony is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Can the teenagers we meet in Parts One and Two successfully put an end to the curses that have plagued their town for generations?

The Fear Street series began with the release of The New Girl in 1989, and would continue until 1999, with Stine then reviving the series in 2005 and 2014. Several spin-off series have been released including Fear Street Sagas and Ghosts of Fear Street, which combined have sold over 80 million copies.

Learn how to read the Fear Street books in order and the Fear Street book changes made for the new movies.

All three films will be released in July.

Advertisement

Fear Street Part One: 1994 will be available on Netflix on 2nd July; Fear Street Part Two: 1978 will be available on 9th July and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 will be available on 16th July.