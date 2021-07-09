Escape Room 2 release date: Age rating, cast, trailer

The sequel to horror movie Escape Room is almost here after a series of delays – and it’s set to seriously up the stakes after 2019’s first instalment. After surviving a series of deadly – yes, you’ve guessed it – escape rooms, Zoey and Ben return determined to get justice for other victims who met a fatal end at the hands of the corporation responsible.

The pair head to New York to do just that, only to become trapped again; this time alongside several other survivors of other escape rooms. Naturally, their situation is more dangerous and elaborate than ever; and Zoey and Ben must work together with their new companions if they have any hope of putting a stop to Minos’ torment.

If you’re keen for all the details of this torture-fest, read on for all you need to know about the upcoming release of Escape Room 2, otherwise known as Escape Room: Tournament of Champions…

Escape Room 2 release date

This sequel’s release was delayed several times, and was originally set to be shown in cinemas in 2020. But good news if you’ve been waiting for the new, confirmed date: Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is due to hit the big screen on Friday, 16th July 2021 in the UK.

Escape Room 2 age rating

This psychological horror movie is rated for viewers aged 15 years and over – matching the certification for its first film. This is probably for the best, as the second film ups the ante for the terrified characters!



Escape Room 2 cast

Actors Taylor Russell and Logan Miller reprise their roles as Zoey Davis and Ben Miller respectively. Taylor is also known for her role in TV series Lost in Space, while Logan voiced the character Nova in Marvel animated series Ultimate Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy.

They are joined by new cast members Indya Moore (Brianna), Holland Roden (Rachel), Thomas Cocquerel (Nathan) and Carlito Olivero (Derek).

The six characters make up the protagonists of Tournament of Champions, as they join forces to solve the puzzles and ultimately stay alive.

Escape Room 2 trailer

“We play the game… or we die!” It’s as simple as that… if only!

The trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions gives us a glimpse of just how much peril the group are about to face. You can watch the clip below.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on Friday 16th July.