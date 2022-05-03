Doctor Strange 2 director says speculating fans have “most of it wrong”

From analysing the poster details to breaking down the minute moments from the trailers, the MCU fans have theorising down to a fine art at this point.

We've reached the last couple of days of the countdown to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (finally) and plot speculation is at its peak.

But director Sam Raimi says most of their theories are off the mark this time around.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for the upcoming Big RT Interview, Raimi insisted cinema-goers are going to be "surprised" this week.

"I think they’re still going to be surprised," he said. "And they’ve got some of it right, but most of it wrong – and that’s the fun thing to watch.

"Marvel, as a company, loves its characters, and probably the only thing they love more than that is its fans. And it’s great to see them have a back and forth with the fans."

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director went on to address the way Marvel baits fans with teasers throughout the promotional run leading up to a movie.

"They’re aware that the fans love to guess, and they put some bait in there for the fans to bite at, intentionally misleading them – sometimes leading them down the proper path," he said. "And then they watch as the fans react.

"It’s a little bit of a game that they play back and forth, the fans and Marvel. It’s really fun to see as an outsider."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elizabeth Olsen, meanwhile, whose Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is speculated to be the villain of the upcoming sequel, told RadioTimes.com: "I do feel like there are things out there that people haven't come up with at all. But what do I know? I'm not really up to date."

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Read The Big RT Interview with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi on RadioTimes.com this Saturday.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in cinemas Thursday 5th May.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.