Death on the Nile cast

Branagh once again takes on the lead role as Hercule Poirot, while Tom Bateman also returns as Bouc – the character he played in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express – and they are joined by a host of big-name actors.

Agatha Christie adaptations have long been known to attract starry casts, and Sir Kenneth Branagh's new big-screen version of Death on the Nile is no different.

Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, and Sex Education's Emma Mackey are among the stars to feature, while there are also roles for some familiar faces from the UK comedy scene – including Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Sir Kenneth Branagh plays Hercule Poirot

Who is Hercule Poirot? A world-renowned and enigmatic private detective from Belgium, Poirot is hoping to enjoy a brief holiday before he is approached to help with a case.

What else has Kenneth Branagh been in? Branagh has both starred in and directed a huge number of films, including notable Shakespeare adaptations such as Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, and As You Like It. Other recent acting roles include the Christopher Nolan films Dunkirk and Tenet, while directorial credits include All Is True, Artemis Fowl and Belfast – the latter of which has garnered seven Oscar nominations.

Tom Bateman plays Bouc

Who is Bouc? Poirot's friend and confidant and Euphemia's son, who is reunited with the detective while in Egypt.

What else has Tom Bateman been in? Bateman's past credits include TV roles in Da Vinci's Demons, Vanity Fair and Behind Her Eyes – while he also appeared in the same role of Bouc in Murder on the Orient Express.

Annette Bening plays Euphemia

Who is Euphemia? A renowned painter and Bouc's mother, who does not always approve of her son's choices.

What else has Annette Bening been in? Bening is a hugely acclaimed performer whose past roles have included Oscar-nominated turns in The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia, and The Kids Are All Right. Recent credits include 20th Century Women, The Report, and Captain Marvel.

Russell Brand plays Linus Windlesham

Who is Linus Windlesham? An aristocratic doctor and Linnet's former fiancé.

What else has Russel Brand been in? Brand is well-known for his comedy career and YouTube channel, while previous film credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Arthur.

Ali Fazal plays Andrew Katchadourian

Who is Andrew Katchadourian? Linnet's cousin and lawyer.

What else has Ali Fazal been in? Fazal is mainly known for starring in Hindi films and TV, with highlights including Khamoshiyan, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and Mirzapur. Previous English-language credits include Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul.

Jennifer Saunders plays Marie Van Schuyler

Who is Marie Van Schuyler? Linnet's godmother, Marie is a socialite who has adopted Communism.

What else has Jennifer Saunders been in? Saunders is well known for her TV work on Absolutely Fabulous and her comedy partnership with Dawn French, while other recent credits include Netflix series The Stranger and the 2021 Christmas special of Ghosts.

Dawn French plays Mrs Bowers

Who is Mrs Bowers? Marie Van Schuyler's nurse and companion

What else has Dawn French been in? As well as her comedy partnership with Saunders, French is most well known as the star of hit sitcom The Vicar of Dibley.

Gal Gadot plays Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle

Who is Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle? Simon's wife and Jacqueline's former friend, who approaches Poirot for help.

What else has Gal Gadot been in? Gadot is best known for playing Wonder Woman in several DC films and for her earlier role as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise. She recently starred in Netflix film Red Notice and will star as Cleopatra in an upcoming movie.

Armie Hammer plays Simon Doyle

Who is Simon Doyle? Linnet's husband and Jacqueline's former lover, Simon

What else has Armie Hammer been in? Hammer has appeared in a number of Hollywood productions including The Social Network, The Man from UNCLE, Call Me by Your Name, Sorry to Bother You and Rebecca.

Rose Leslie plays Louise Bourget

Who is Louise Bourget? Linnet's lady's maid, Louise emerges as a key witness following a murder on the boat.

What else has Rose Leslie been in? Leslie is best known for her TV work – including playing Gwen Dawson in Downton Abbey, Ygritte in Game of Thrones, and Kirsten Longacre in Vigil. She will also star in the upcoming TV adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife.

Emma Mackey plays Jacqueline de Bellefort

Who is Jacqueline de Bellefort? Linnet's jealous former friend, Jacqueline is Simon's ex-lover who has not taken well to his new romance.

What else has Emma Mackey been in? Mackey is best known for her breakout turn as Maeve in Sex Education – which earned her a BAFTA nomination in 2021 – while she has also previously appeared in the films The Winter Lake and Eiffel. She will star as Emily Bronte in the upcoming biographical film Emily.

Sophie Okonedo plays Salome Otterbourne

Who is Salome Otterbourne? A jazz singer and Rosalie's aunt, Salome takes something of a shine to Poirot.

What else has Sophie Okonedo been in? Since making her film debut in 1991's Young Soul Rebels, Okonedo has amassed a wealth of big-screen credits, with highlights including roles in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Dirty Pretty Things, Hotel Rwanda, Skin, and Christopher Robin. Recently she's had recurring roles in a variety of TV shows including Ratched, Britannia, and The Wheel of Time.

Letitia Wright plays Rosalie Otterbourne

Who is Rosalie Otterbourne? Salome's niece and business manager, Rosalie is also an old classmate of Linnet.

What else has Letitia Wright been in? Wright's most prominent role to date is as Shuri in the MCU, most notably in Black Panther. That role came off the back of acclaimed roles in a number of hit British series including Top Boy, Humans, Doctor Who and Black Mirror and her breakout film performance in 2015's Urban Hymn. Other recent credits have included a key role in Mangrove, the first film in Steve McQueen's Small Axe collection, and an episode of Dominic Savage's I Am... anthology series.