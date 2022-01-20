Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Caitríona Balfe are among the stars to play prominent roles, while newcomer Jude Hill takes on the lead role as Buddy in his first major big screen role.

Kenneth Branagh's new film Belfast has been billed as his most personal work to date – and he's drafted in several well-known faces to bring his childhood memories to life.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Belfast cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Jude Hill plays Buddy

Who is Buddy? The protagonist of the film, Buddy is a young boy based on writer/director Kenneth Branagh's own childhood, who finds himself frightened and confused by the turmoil in his home city in 1969.

What else has Jude Hill been in? This is Hill's first major screen role – while he has already been cast in the upcoming murder mystery series Magpie Murders on BritBox.

Caitríona Balfe plays Ma

Who is Ma? Buddy's mother, Ma takes responsibility for keeping her family safe – a sometimes tricky task during a period of bitter unrest – and is not keen on leaving Belfast behind.

What else has Caitríona Balfe been in? Balfe is best known for her role as Claire Fraser in Outlander, while previous film appearances include Super 8, Now You See Me, Escape Plan, Money Monster and Ford v. Ferrari.

Jamie Dornan plays Pa

Who is Pa? Buddy's father, Pa would like the family to move elsewhere to make a better life for themselves – and is shown to be a loving family man who cares deeply for his sons.

What else has Jamie Dornan been in? Dornan has had a number of prominent roles of screens both small and big, with TV credits including Once Upon a Time, The Fall and recent BBC drama The Tourist. Previous film appearances have included the Fifty Shades franchise, A Private War and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Judi Dench plays Granny

Who is Granny? Buddy's grandmother, Granny is extremely kind but sometimes a little sharp to her younger relatives, and often makes them laugh.

What else has Judi Dench been in? One of the most revered actresses working today, Dench has a host of awards to her name – including an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love and a further six nominations for Mrs Brown, Chocolat, Iris, Mrs Henderson Presents, Notes on a Scandal and Philomena. She also memorably played M in the James Bond franchise for seven films between 1995 and 2012, while she has collaborated with Branagh on several previous occasions including Henry V, Hamlet, Murder on the Orient Express and Artemis Fowl.

Ciarán Hinds plays Pop

Who is Pop? Buddy's grandfather, Pa likes nothing more than cracking a joke – but is also a great source of wisdom for Buddy and his family.

What else has Ciarán Hinds been in? In a long and varied career, Hinds has appeared in a number of hit films including The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, Persuasion, Oscar and Lucinda, Road to Perdition, Munich, Amazing Grace, There Will Be Blood, In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Silence and First Man.

Lewis McAskie plays Will

Who is Will? Buddy's older brother, Will is tasked with looking after the household when his father is away for work.

What else has Lewis McAskie been in? This is McAskie's first major role, while he will also appear in upcoming psychological thriller Here Before.

The cast also includes: Colin Morgan (Merlin) as Billy Clanton, Lara McDonnell as Moira (Artemis Fowl), Gerard Horan (London's Burning) as Mackie, Drew Dillon (The Hollow Crown) as Mr Kavanagh, Conor MacNeill (The Fall) as McLaury, Turlough Convery (Ready Player One) as Minister, Gerard McCarthy (Call the Midwife) as Bobby Frank, Olive Tennant as Catherine, Victor Alli (Death on the Nile) as Soldier, Josie Walker (White House Farm) as Aunt Violet, Vanessa Ifediora (Foundation) as Miss Lewis and Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) in an uncredited role as Jacob Marley.

Belfast is released in UK cinemas on Friday 21st January 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news and features.