Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget soundtrack - All songs in the sequel
This time the gang are tasked with breaking in — and not out — of Mrs Tweedy's nugget factory.
23 years after the original became a claymation classic, the sequel to Chicken Run is finally here, and Dawn of the Nugget has now landed on Netflix following a brief theatrical run.
A lot has changed for Ginger, Rocky, Babs and the rest of the gang since audiences last saw them, with the squad now living peacefully on a utopian chicken island.
But their dreamlike existence is soon shattered when Ginger and Rocky's (with the voices of Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi taking over from Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson) rebellious teenage daughter, Molly (Bella Ramsey), ventures to the mainland and is snatched and taken to the nugget factory with several other chickens.
An action-packed adventure ensues as the gang join forces to rescue Molly from their evil former owner Mrs Tweedy, and it's soundtracked by a brilliant score, which has been composed by Harry Gregson Williams, who co-composed the soundtrack for the original Chicken Run with John Powell.
Read on for everything you need to know about the film's soundtrack.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget soundtrack: Full song list
The full soundtrack for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is as follows:
Opening Recap - Harry Gregson-Williams
My Sweet Baby - Paloma Faith
Molly - Harry Gregson-Williams
Trucks are Spotted - Harry Gregson-Williams
Frizzle - Harry Gregson-Williams
Funland Farms - Harry Gregson-Williams
Rats Visited - Harry Gregson-Williams
Team Assignments - Harry Gregson-Williams
Something Strange - Harry Gregson-Williams
Go Time - Harry Gregson-Williams
Roast Chicken - Harry Gregson-Williams
Big and Brave - Harry Gregson-Williams
Presentation Music - Harry Gregson-Williams
Malicia Tweedy Revealed - Harry Gregson-Williams
An Unexpected Guest - Harry Gregson-Williams
Follow Me - Harry Gregson-Williams
Going Back for Frizzle - Harry Gregson-Williams
Ready to Fry, Fry - Harry Gregson-Williams
Move Faster - Harry Gregson-Williams
It's Sweet and Sour - Harry Gregson-Williams
Pushing Them Back - Harry Gregson-Williams
Returning Home - Harry Gregson-Williams
