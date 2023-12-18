But their dreamlike existence is soon shattered when Ginger and Rocky's (with the voices of Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi taking over from Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson) rebellious teenage daughter, Molly (Bella Ramsey), ventures to the mainland and is snatched and taken to the nugget factory with several other chickens.

An action-packed adventure ensues as the gang join forces to rescue Molly from their evil former owner Mrs Tweedy, and it's soundtracked by a brilliant score, which has been composed by Harry Gregson Williams, who co-composed the soundtrack for the original Chicken Run with John Powell.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film's soundtrack.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget soundtrack: Full song list

The full soundtrack for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is as follows:

Opening Recap - Harry Gregson-Williams

My Sweet Baby - Paloma Faith

Molly - Harry Gregson-Williams

Trucks are Spotted - Harry Gregson-Williams

Frizzle - Harry Gregson-Williams

Funland Farms - Harry Gregson-Williams

Rats Visited - Harry Gregson-Williams

Team Assignments - Harry Gregson-Williams

Something Strange - Harry Gregson-Williams

Go Time - Harry Gregson-Williams

Roast Chicken - Harry Gregson-Williams

Big and Brave - Harry Gregson-Williams

Presentation Music - Harry Gregson-Williams

Malicia Tweedy Revealed - Harry Gregson-Williams

An Unexpected Guest - Harry Gregson-Williams

Follow Me - Harry Gregson-Williams

Going Back for Frizzle - Harry Gregson-Williams

Ready to Fry, Fry - Harry Gregson-Williams

Move Faster - Harry Gregson-Williams

It's Sweet and Sour - Harry Gregson-Williams

Pushing Them Back - Harry Gregson-Williams

Returning Home - Harry Gregson-Williams

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is now playing in select UK cinemas and arrived on Netflix on 15th December 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

