Tashi’s plan for Art’s comeback takes an unexpected turn when he must play against Patrick (The Crown's Josh O’Connor) – his former best friend and her former boyfriend – in the Challengers tennis tournament, which soon reignites old rivalries and tensions.

The new images from Empire magazine feature Faist's Art and O'Connor's Patrick shirtless, facing off on the side of the court, with Patrick smiling and eating a banana as he looks toward Art - who ignores his eye contact and looks straight ahead instead.

Meanwhile, Faist has revealed that director Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Your Name) only had a "vague interest in certain tennis and was more interested in the bodies and sweat".

Speaking to Empire, Faist added: “He [Guadagnino] had no knowledge of tennis going into this."

Instead, the director was more interested in capturing the physicality and emotion of the characters than the specifics of the sport.

Zendaya said: "What Luca’s really good at is finding sensuality and desire. There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes."

O'Connor added: “The tennis is the sex. Those moments are so sexy. The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Guadagnino previously told IndieWire that the feature would be his “first comedy” before describing it as “a fairly fizzy, sexy movie about the world of tennis”.

To get into the role of a tennis player, it was reported that Zendaya trained for three months with former pro Brad Gilbert, who also served as a consultant on the film, according to Variety.

“We edited the movie and we almost actually don't use any of her double. She's so good," Guadagnino told the publication of Zendaya.

Challengers will arrive in cinemas on 15th September, 2023. Read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.