Weathers went on to star in legendary '80s action flick Predator and Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore, while he parodied himself in television's Arrested Development and earned an Emmy nod for his recurring role on The Mandalorian.

Following the announcement that he had died "peacefully in his sleep", a tearful Stallone took to Instagram to celebrate his former co-star's talent and legacy in an emotional video.

"Today is an incredibly sad day for me," he began. "I'm so torn up, I can't even tell you. I'm just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it.

"I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn't realise how great."

Stallone continued: "I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability – but more important, his heart, his soul."

The actor was wearing black, but standing in front of a colourful painting depicting a boxing match between Rocky and Apollo.

He added: "It's a horrible loss. And I'm standing here in front of this painting because it was probably the last moment we were ever in the ring together and I'll never forget it. He was magic and I was so fortunate to be part of his life, so Apollo, keep punching."

In the comments section, a number of other recognisable names could be found paying tribute to Weathers.

Carl Weathers plays Greef Karga in The Mandalorian season 2 Disney

Boxer Antonio Tarver, who played Mason Dixon in 2006's Rocky Balboa, said: "We all dreamed to be the next Apollo Creed."

Meanwhile, actor Katee Sackhoff, who worked with Weathers on The Mandalorian, commented the show's famous catchphrase: "This is the way." In a separate post, she said she was in "complete shock" over the news.

Looking elsewhere, another of his former co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger said on X (formerly Twitter): "Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person.

"We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it."

In his own tribute, Adam Sandler described Weathers as a "great man" and said that "everyone loved him".

Weathers is survived by two sons.