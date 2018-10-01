The Game of Thrones actor takes on the role of Elton’s manager and former boyfriend, John Reid, in new biopic Rocketman, and his dulcet Scottish tones ring out across the first teaser trailer.

Taron Egerton stars as the British music legend in the film, which charts John’s rise to fame in the 1970s and 80s. Reid, who also played a role in Queen’s chart dominance in the 1970s, worked with John between 1970 and 1988, and the pair were partners for five years.

Now, all we want to know is if he’ll be referring to Elton as “Rocketma’am” in the new movie?

(Don’t worry, we’ll shut the door behind us on the way out…)

Rocketman is due for release in UK cinemas in summer 2o19