8 of the best – and worst – Bodyguard fan theories ahead of the series finale

Viewers are still no closer to solving whodunnit in the BBC1 hit drama

**Warning: spoilers for Bodyguard episode five**

When it comes to the drama of the year, everyone’s a suspect.

As BBC1’s smash hit series Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden as protection officer David Budd, nears its conclusion, viewers are still no closer to solving the whodunit.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the nation from coming up with theories as to who killed Keeley Hawes’ Home Secretary.

Here’s our round-up of the best the internet’s got to offer.

1. Romeo and Juliet = Budd and Montague

It’s the theory that refuses to die — much like Julia Montague, apparently.

This one’s been doing the rounds since episode four, and many viewers are still convinced that the recently deceased Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) is actually alive — and waiting for Budd, the Romeo to her Juliet, to find her.

Viewers like @Alex_Goldsmith have pointed out a number of apparent references to the Bard’s teenage romance — which sees Juliet fake her own death — including the name Montague, and some other (increasingly tenuous) links to back up the theory.

This is just a nuance of Romeo and Juliet isn’t it. She’s not really dead. He (tried to) kill himself. Last name Montague.. cracked it #bodyguard — Alex Goldsmith (@alex_goldsmith_) September 9, 2018

Budd is linked to flower…and a rose by any other name!? You can’t make this up — Joanna Rodger (@MissDunmore1) September 9, 2018

2. David has multiple personality disorder

Who swapped the bullets in David Budd’s gun for blanks? Could it be… Budd himself?

One theory rattling around the corners of the internet is that Budd actually has Dissociative Identity Disorder, and that a ‘different’ Budd might have swapped the bullets, seen the true contents of THAT suitcase — and killed Julia Montague…

The show has certainly focused a great deal of attention on Budd’s increasingly fragile mental state — could our hero be the killer?

So here is my #bodyguard theory – he is behind it. He is doing a 'fight club' and an unconscious side of him is participating in a plot against her. It is why he looked in the brief case and did nothing and it is him that put blanks in his own gun. She however is not dead! — Nick Ward (@nickmward) September 16, 2018

My theory is that David has a split personality and is both planning the assassination but also trying to stop it. 💣 #Bodyguard — J ∆ C K (@TheJackSullivan) September 2, 2018

3. Budd was snitched on by his wife’s new flame — his colleague, Tom

We still haven’t seen Budd’s wife Vicky’s new flame — he hasn’t appeared onscreen once, and it’s starting to look suspicious.

I'm still thinking about #Bodyguard. It can't just be me that finds it suspicious that we've not seen Vicky's new boyfriend at all… or even know his name? — Alfie Sheldon (@AlfieS12) September 10, 2018

But there’s now a theory circulating that Budd’s rival is in reality his police colleague, Tom.

Tom’s also the one who appeared to snitch on Budd regarding his mental state during the penultimate episode — coincidence? It would explain how he knew about the bullet wound…

I don’t trust Tom – is he Vicky’s new boyfriend? #Bodyguard — Caroline Venables (@cazisue) September 16, 2018

#Bodyguard Is Tom the one seeing Vicky? 🤔🤔 — Andrew Dee (@andrewdee03) September 16, 2018

#bodyguard theory! PC Tom Fenton is the inside man. He was the original PPO before Budd took over in E1 and has now grassed on his suicide attempt. @piersmorgan #justsaying — Keith Butler (@ButlerByName) September 18, 2018

4. Julia’s former aide Chanel is involved… and it’s a family affair

Budd is right to be suspicious of Julia’s former PR aide, Chanel — but what’s her role in all of this? And who’s driving that big black car?

The internet has offered up a range of solutions, and perhaps the most compelling links her to the mysterious ‘Charlotte Foxfield’, the woman named in the sexual assault file Julia is seen reading.

“Charlotte Foxfield is Chanel’s mum,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. They suggested that Chanel and the Range Rover driver — potentially her brother — have been making a tidy sum blackmailing the Prime Minister ever since, and killed Julia when it become clear that she would make a bid for leadership.

#Bodyguard Charlotte Foxfield is Chanel’s mum. She & her driver/brother can’t risk this scandal so they plan the bomb which kills Julia as they want to maintain this manipulation of the PM & not give Julia all the control. #theory — DrLulittle (@DrLulittle) September 16, 2018

I think Chanel might already be blackmailing the pm & couldn’t risk Julia exposing the truth. This explains how Chanel is rich & has a driver as blackmailing pays well #bodyguard — DrLulittle (@DrLulittle) September 16, 2018

5. CHANEL is Vicky’s new girlfriend

What’s to say Budd’s estranged wife Vicky doesn’t swing the other way? Her new lover is at this rate bound to be someone integral to the Bodyguard plot, and there’s definitely more to Chanel than first meets the eye.

My plot theory for #Bodyguard sacked aide, Chanel, is MI5 agent and also Vickys new partner. Then something about a ministerial coup, and a set up. Yadda, yadda, yadda… 😉 — Helen (@littlesmileyb) September 9, 2018

6. Richard Longcross is Vicky’s new boyfriend

That’s right, it’s another ‘who’s-Vicky’s-new-boyfriend’ theory.

Some viewers are convinced that the mysterious Richard Longcross — is he a spook? Or something else? — is actually Vicky’s new boyfriend, which would explain how the security services seem to know so much about him, and why she’s acting so weird about it all.

#Bodyguard theories What was in the briefcase? Im sat here with notebook and pen plotting it all so I have a theory. All I know so far is Julia Montague is not dead. She changed the bullets in his gun. She knows of his PTSD. Longcross is Involved with David's estranged wife… — Susie (@Foxysusie) September 17, 2018

7. Budd is conspiring with would-be bomber Nadia

At first Budd and would-be bomber Nadia’s relationship seemed sweet — or at least, as sweet as it can get when explosives are involved during your first encounter.

But is there something going on beneath the surface? Could the pair have already met prior to the dramatic train scene? And if so, who’s pulling the strings?

I seriously am suspicious of everyone on this show! I think Budd and Nadia are in it together?? Idk i’ve lost my mind #Bodyguard — Hedi (@MissChemical) September 19, 2018

Does Nadia agreed with David to please him? I mean she looks at him before almost every response she gives… she is grateful so I hope she tells the truth about Longcross #Bodyguard — Sassenach (@captainstarkink) September 17, 2018

Also, isn’t it just SO convenient that he was on the same train as Nadia and her husband to start with. It was that that got him the job as the Home Secretary’s PPO. None of this is coincidence, whatever it is that’s going on #Bodyguard — emily (@emkate__) September 16, 2018

Is Nadia manipulating Budd — was she the mastermind from the start?

One last thing on #TheBodyguard – I suspect the female bomber on the train is also part of the whole conspiracy. And that David has been used and set up right from the start. Someone has made sure he became the Home Secretary’s bodyguard. — David Bull (@DavidSBull) September 11, 2018

8. IT WAS ALL A DREAM

The bomb, the Death Star, the affair with Julia… none of it happened! It was all a dream —or nightmare, depending on your point of view.

My theory for the #bodyguard finale:

Budd wakes up on the train. What a rotten dream. Gets off. Shakes hands with Mr Glass. FIN. — Simon Feilder (@simonfeilder) September 21, 2018

The Bodyguard finale airs on BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday 23rd September