David Budd is beaten and bloodied in sneak peek at Bodyguard's series finale
There will be blood
David Budd is a man on a mission. He's convinced that a conspiracy at the heart of government led to the death of Home Secretary Julia Montague and now he believes he's got the evidence to prove it.
With the mysterious kompromat (that's compromising material) in hand he should be able to prove his theory, prove his innocence and catch the killer, right? Wrong. Bodyguard is a Jed Mercurio drama and if there's one thing we know about Mr Mercurio it's that he never makes things easy for his characters.
A sneak peek at the extra-long series finale hints that David will have quite a bit of trouble cracking this case and proving his innocence.
But don't just take our word for it – have a sneak peek at the latest Bodyguard finale images and you'll see for yourself...