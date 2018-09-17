The brief trailer, first shown after the episode on Sunday night, teases a thrilling and tense stand-off between Richard Madden's specialist protection officer David Budd and the police, who seem to be convinced that he's the man who assassinated Keeley Hawes's Home Secretary Julia Montague.

Of course, this could also just be a classic act of misdirection – an editing trick to make you think that they are referring to Budd as the 'inside man' of the conspiracy when in reality they're talking about someone else.

Will there be other twists in the series finale? Some viewers certainly think so...

Bodyguard concludes on BBC1 this Sunday (23rd September) at 9pm