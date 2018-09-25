Bodyguard viewers applaud portrayal of an action hero seeking help for mental health issues

And Breathe. From a nerve-shredding suicide vest scene to the reveal of a police mole and a final twist about the murder of Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), the finale of BBC’s Bodyguard left viewers with plenty to think about.

But for many fans, the show’s most poignant moment came at the very end, with Richard Madden’s David Budd – the gun-toting, terrorist-chasing hero of the series – finally seeking help for his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

At the close of the final episode, viewers saw Madden’s character preparing to open up to a mental health counsellor about the condition he developed fighting in Afghanistan.

“My name’s David Budd,” he said in the show’s final minutes, face crumpling as he finally admitted the truth: “And I need some help.”

Sometimes asking for help is the bravest move you can make. 💚 #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/PYt8eqslUv — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 23, 2018

And viewers congratulated the series for showing an action hero seeking help, a rarity in TV and film drama…

Turning #bodyguard’s final moments into a touching moment about men’s mental health has just totally got me and makes this truly the best of British programming ❤️ #Itsoknottobeok pic.twitter.com/c5cElRTzVl — Michael Pearson (@MPJourno) September 23, 2018

Absolutely epic finale from #Bodyguard last night. The most tense I’ve ever been watching tv and enlightening to find David reaching out at the end regarding his mental health. Brilliant stuff! — Untamed Shrew (@ScotsLindaT) September 24, 2018

Final #Bodyguard thought: there’s something in seeing the hero of the drama seeking help. In the hundreds of thrillers with supposedly “tough” but emotional heroes, I have never seen this happen. Not once. And seeing people seeking help is so important. To everyone. Goodnight. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 23, 2018

They also praised the BBC for highlighting male mental health and encouraging people to speak out about it…

The most high profile BBC drama in years ending with a moment about men’s mental health is huge! This definitely wouldn’t have happened 10 years ago. Although important to note that life probably won’t do a 180 degree turn after one occupational health meeting… #bodyguard — Ben Leatham (@Ben_Leatham) September 24, 2018

And it was great to see the main character seeking help for his mental heath issues. It’s an illness that should be taken seriously and spoken about. Well done BBC #Bodyguard — Matt (@matt_shoreditch) September 23, 2018

One of the many reasons I loved #Bodyguard was the bright spotlight it shone on male mental health. We must talk about it more. — Craig Davidson StN (@CraigDavidson85) September 23, 2018

And despite some thinking that the scene highlighted how underfunded mental health services are in the UK…

🙄#bodyguard is so far fetched, as if he'd get a mental health appointment that quickly under a Tory government — Jack Rooke Pro 15" (@jackrooke) September 23, 2018

Was this whole thing just a very complicated way of skipping the waiting list for NHS therapy? #Bodyguard — Theo Bosanquet (@TheoBosanquet) September 23, 2018

….most were just happy the issue was being portrayed on TV…