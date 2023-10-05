In amazing news for fans who didn't win the Ticketmaster battle (and for those who want to relive the Renaissance), the artist is bringing her tour to cinemas on 1st December.

However, this is only in America so far, with UK and Europe fans desperate to know if she's going to bring Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé overseas.

Without further ado, we've got all the latest on when the Renaissance world tour film will come to the UK.

Is Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film coming to the UK?

At the time of writing, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé doesn't yet have a release date in the UK.

Queen Bey has only revealed her tour will be available to watch in AMC cinemas in North America on 1st December.

To celebrate the exciting news for friends across the pond, Beyoncé shared a trailer showing all the excitement of the tour which she just wrapped on.

Alongside the multitude of designer costumes made just for her, the trailer also shows some special performances of Power and Black Parade, during which her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter dances next to her (extremely well, we must add).

Beyoncé performs at the Renaissance world tour. Getty Images

How to get tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film in the UK

It's not yet possible to get tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in the UK, as no release date has been confirmed at the time of writing.

Those in North America can visit amctheatres.com to purchase tickets to see Beyoncé's tour on the silver screen.

We'll keep this page up to date with any information on UK tickets if and when they come available.

Beyonce performs in the Renaissance world tour (GETTY)

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film trailer

To celebrate the announcement of the tour film, Beyoncé shared a pretty exciting trailer with her Beyhive.

It starts with some black and white footage from backstage as she warms up for a show, surrounded by her family and playing with her children, before getting her makeup done.

The trailer is then interspersed with images of fans, cheering for their beloved Beyoncé before getting into tantalising snippets from the tour.

You can watch the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé trailer below:

