And so, as we look ahead to what should hopefully be another great year for cinema, we've picked out a list of 23 of the most intriguing new releases currently slated to arrive in UK cinemas this year, including the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Greta Gerwig's hotly-anticipated take on Barbie and Harrison Ford's return as Indiana Jones.

A new year is upon us – and with it comes the promise of all sorts of exciting new films to enjoy, from big blockbusters and long-awaited sequels to new works from major auteurs such as Wes Anderson, Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese.

This list is made up of films that we can be pretty certain will debut in the UK in 2023 – but it's also worth mentioning a few others that could yet arrive before the end of the year, such as Steve McQueen's Blitz, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Bradley Cooper's Maestro, release dates for which are still very much uncertain.

Of course, no list could hope to be completely definitive, and there are also several other big releases set to arrive over the course of the year. For example, MCU fans will be treated to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, while DC followers have a new Shazam! film to look forward to as well – while there are also sure to be all sorts of under-the-radar hits that surprise us throughout the year.

For a more detailed look at what's coming this month, check out our list of January highlights – and read on for 23 films that we're especially excited about in 2023...

Tár

Tar Universal

UK release date: Friday 13th January 2023

The first film from director Todd Field in more than 15 years, Tár stars Cate Blanchett as a fictional composer and conductor named Lydia Tár – and is already being tipped to pick up a raft of Oscar nominations.

Babylon

Babylon Paramount

UK release date: Friday 20th January 2023

La La Land director Damien Chazelle is back with a film that explores a number of characters during the transition from the silent era to the sound era of Hollywood filmmaking – with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and the lesser-known Diego Calva playing key roles.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans

UK release date: Friday 27th January 2023

Steven Spielberg's most personal film to date offers a fictionalised look at his own adolescence, following a teenager who falls in love with movies and starts to make his own films at home.

Knock at the Cabin

Knock at the Cabin Universal Studios

UK release date: Friday 10th February 2023

The latest film from maverick director M Night Shyamalan is based on a hit horror novel by Paul G Tremblay and follows a family of three who are held hostage by four strangers demanding they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert the apocalypse.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Magic Mike's Last Dance

UK release date: Friday 10th February 2023

Channing Tatum returns for the third entry in the trilogy – with Steven Soderbergh back behind the camera. It follows the title character as he takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida.

Creed III

Creed III WB

UK release date: Friday 3rd March 2023

The third entry in the Rocky spin-off film series sees star Michael B Jordan make his directorial debut, and follows the title character as he aims to settle a score with former friend and boxing prodigy Damian "Dame" Anderson – played by franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors.

Pearl

Pearl A24

UK release date: Friday 17rd March 2023

Ti West's prequel to his hit film X was released in the US in 2022 but finally comes to the UK in March. It serves as a prequel story for the title villain – played by Mia Goth – who wants nothing more than to become a movie star before she heads down a very different path...

John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum SEAC

UK release date: Friday 24th March 2023

Keanu Reeves returns for a fourth entry in the hit action franchise, which will see him fight against the High Table across the world as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. YouTube/Marvel Studios

UK release date: Friday 5th May 2023

James Gunn directs another instalment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, with Star-Lord and co returning for another intergalactic adventure. It's one of three MCU films arriving in cinemas is 2023, the others being Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels.

Fast X

F9 Universal

UK release date: Friday 19th May 2023

Two years after the last entry in the bonkers action franchise, Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto for what promises to be the first instalment of a two-part finale to the Fast saga. Jason Momoa joins the cast as new villain Dante, who will team up with Charlize Theron's Cipher as they take down Dom and his crew once and for all.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

UK release date: Friday 2nd June 2023

Since it arrived in 2018, the first Spider-Verse film has gone down as one of the best-received animated films of all time – so the pressure is on to deliver a worthwhile follow-up. The sequel sees Miles Morales attempt a new mission to save every universe of Spider-People from a mysterious new villain who could cause a catastrophic disaster, after he is approached by his best friend and love interest Gwen Stacy.

Elemental

Elemental

UK release date: Friday 16th June 2023

The latest original new animation from Pixar is set in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents all live together – and follows the unlikely connection that forms between two very different characters.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. YouTube/Lucasfilm

UK release date: Friday 30th June 2023

Harrison Ford may have turned 80 last year, but he's back for one last crack of the whip as Indiana Jones in this highly-anticipated sequel – which will see the beloved archaeologist take on a new mission set against the backdrop of the Space Race in 1969. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen are among those to co-star.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One YouTube/Paramount Pictures UK

UK release date: Friday 14th July 2023

Tom Cruise enjoyed one of his most successful years to date in 2022 thanks to the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick – and now he's returning as another of his iconic action heroes, Ethan Hunt, for the seventh instalment in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise. Little has been revealed about the plot so far but it's said to feature the star's most audacious stunts yet – quite a feat considering all he's done in the past.

Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy stars in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Universal

UK release date: Friday 21st July 2023

A new Christopher Nolan film is always an event, and this new one looks no different. Cillian Murphy leads an extremely star-studded cast (Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek and Florence Pugh are among the other big names) in a look at the life of theoretical physicist and father of the atomic bomb J Robert Oppenheimer.

Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie Warner Bros

UK release date: Friday 21st July 2023

Another hugely anticipated release, Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll in this intriguing new film from Little Women and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig. The synopsis teases that it will follow Barbie as she sets off for the human world to find true happiness – and all sorts of surprises are said to be in store for viewers.

Dune: Part 2

Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in Dune (2021) Warner Bros

UK release date: Friday 3rd November 2023

After the first one proved a critical and commercial hit, Denis Villeneuve is back with the second part of his adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi tome. Timothée Chalamet returns in the lead role of Paul Atreides, while newcomers for the second film include Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken.

Wonka

Wonka Twitter

UK release date: Friday 15th December 2023

Another film starring Timothée Chalamet, this musical prequel explores the adventures of Willy Wonka before he opened the world's most famous chocolate factory – with Paddington 2 pair Paul King and Simon Farnaby serving as writer/director and co-writer respectively.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson Getty

UK release date: TBC

Wes Anderson assembles another star-studded ensemble for his latest film, which is expected to arrive in the UK at some point during the summer (it's arriving in US cinemas in June). The intriguing synopsis teases: "World-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention."

This might not even be the only new Wes Anderson film we see in 2023: his Netflix Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, and Dev Patel – is also currently slated to arrive this year.

Beau Is Afraid

Beau Is Afraid A24

UK release date: TBC

The latest from Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster – previously titled Disappointment Blvd – should hopefully arrive in the summer, as was the case with his previous two features. It stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role and has been billed as a "decades-spanning surrealist horror film" exploring the title character as he makes a journey home following the death of his mother.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon Apple

UK release date: TBC

Martin Scorsese's latest was previously earmarked for a 2022 release but now seems destined to arrive this summer – possibly following a Cannes premiere. It is based on the 2017 non-fiction novel of the same name by David Grann and tells the story of the mysterious murder of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

The Killer

The Killer IMDB

UK release date: TBC

Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton star in this Netflix neo-noir action thriller from David Fincher, which is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent. No release date is confirmed but filming wrapped back in March 2022 so it seems sure to land at some point this year.

Napoleon

Napoleon Apple

UK release date: TBC

Sir Ridley Scott takes on the story of Napoleon Bonaparte in this epic historical drama, with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. It follows the French leader's rise to power through the lens of his addictive and volatile relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

