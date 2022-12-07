The nights are drawing in, the weather is growing more baltic by the second and the prime conditions for some serious Christmas -themed movie enjoyment are upon us. As well as Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video , Netflix is home to a fair share of some of our beloved favourites but also more recently, some brand new watches that have certainly captured our imaginations (and our hearts).

It may only be the start of December right now, but there's no better time to hunker down with a festive film than this very moment, we say.

Lindsay Lohan has recently returned to the big screen in anticipated festive romcom Falling for Christmas, while Vanessa Hudgens's The Princess Switch continues to be the film franchise that we can't help but crack out at this time of the year.

Other new films include The Noel Diary, and lest we forget the 2015 Toni Collette-led horror Krampus, which is something slightly different – and terrifying – from the rest of our December watchlist.

RadioTimes.com has put together our selection of the best festive films to watch on the platform while you finish off all those Christmas chocolates.

So, without further ado, here are the best Christmas movies to watch and stream on Netflix UK in 2022 to spread a little bit of festive cheer.

Best Christmas movies on Netflix UK in 2022

Falling for Christmas

Chord Overstreet as Jake in Falling for Christmas. Netflix

If there's one thing you can be certain of when it comes to Yuletide watching, it's the fact that emotional romcoms are never far from the TV schedule. In Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan returns to the big screen as Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged heiress who has a skiing accident in the days before Christmas.

After she is diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of handsome cabin owner Jake (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter. Queue a will they, won't they storyline to keep you guessing and a fair share of heartwarming romance.

While the premise is far from ordinary, the film has quickly ticked many viewers' boxes on what they want in a festive film: an easy watch, quietly comedic and somewhat predictable.

Watch Falling for Christmas now on Netflix

The Noel Diary

Justin Hartley as Jacob in The Noel Diary. Netflix

The best kinds of Christmas films are those that somehow end up in a whirlwind of events that you least expect. With The Noel Diary, we follow Justin Hartley as Jacob Turner, a best-selling author who returns home at Christmas to settle his mother's estate upon her death.

Instead, he discovers a diary that holds secrets to the past and also to Rachel (Barrett Doss) – an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

Watch The Noel Diary now on Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas journey

Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Netflix

If you're looking for the kind of festive musical that has an important life message at it's centre, look no further than this 2020 film.

In Jingle Jangle: A Christmas journey, we follow the story of Jeronicus Jangle, an eccentric inventor who loses his passion for life after a personal tragedy. It takes a visit from his granddaughter, a creative young girl called Journey, to once again spark his enthusiasm - but it might be too late to thwart a dastardly scheme by his former apprentice-turned-rival.

Watch Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey now on Netflix

Single All the Way

Philemon Chambers as Nick and Michael Urie as Peter in Single All the Way. Philippe Bosse/Netflix

When it comes to Christmas movies generally, you can somewhat guess the plotline and unfortunately, the genre lacks diversity in all areas. But this recent Netflix movie seeks to rectify some gaping representation holes and is the streaming giant's first gay festive romcom.

Single All the Way follows bachelor Peter (Michael Urie), whose plans to bring his boyfriend home for Christmas are derailed when he discovers that his new man is actually someone else’s husband.

When Peter convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to accompany him instead, his family soon hatch a plan to make a real relationship happen between the pair. But, of course, like any good romantic film, the pair are left to contemplate their own relationship and ask themselves how much they really mean to each other.

Watch Single All the Way now on Netflix

Love Hard

Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer in Love Hard. Netflix

There's just something about romcoms and Christmas that seem to go hand in hand, and this 2021 Netflix release fits the bill perfectly. Starring The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev, this film takes everything we know and love about the genre and upends it with a modern twist.

Dating apps and catfishing plague this LA writer's fledging romance and when Natalie (Dobrev) finds out that she's been speaking to an entirely different person than she thought – after having travelled 3,000 miles to surprise him for the holidays – hope is almost lost.

She soon finds out that actually, she's been catfished by her dream man's childhood friend Josh (Jimmy O Yang) who is equally as unlucky in love. Essentially, this is a lighthearted romantic comedy that chronicles Natalie's attempts to reel in love, all with varying results.

Watch Love Hard now on Netflix

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

A Netflix Christmas film list can't be complete without a mention of The Princess Switch. Now onto its third movie, the franchise has won over viewers with how charming it is, not to mention the sheer amount of joyful escapism the three films provide.

The identity swapping premise is rather simple but it doesn't mean it gets any less interesting to watch. In the first film, we follow Margaret, Duchess of Montenaro, who, one week prior to Christmas, switches places with Stacy, a Chicago 'commoner' who looks exactly like her.

With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy's handsome co-worker while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiancé, the dashing Prince.

As for the other two movies, there's ascensions to the throne, romance and fun in store, which is the perfect kind of film trilogy to get stuck into at Christmas time.

Watch The Princess Switch now on Netflix

Christmas with You

Aimee Garcia as Angelina and Freddie Prinze Jr as Miguel in Christmas with You. Netflix

Pair any good Christmas film with a catchy (yet melodic) soundtrack and you basically have a festive hit.

In this recently released movie, pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York even though she's suffering with career burn out. She not only finds the inspiration to revitalise her career, but also a shot at true love.

Watch Christmas with You now on Netflix

I Believe in Santa

Christina Moore as Lisa and John Ducey as Tom in I Believe in Santa. Netflix

If you're looking for the kind of film that will most likely leave you with a smile on your face and believing a little more in the magic of Christmas, look no further than this upcoming Netflix release.

The new film, which will land on the streamer on Wednesday 14th December, follows Lisa (Christina Moore) and her new romantic flame Tom (John Ducey). All is going well in their blissful five months of dating until Lisa learns that Tom is actually obsessed with her least favourite holiday of the year.

The big question of the film is, though: is it time to give Christmas another chance?

Watch I Believe in Santa now on Netflix

Krampus

The cast of Krampus. SEAC

Now, if you're looking for a Christmas film that doesn't quite fit the bill of everything being all romance-led, filled with candy canes and comes with a touch of impending doom, look no further than this Toni Collette-led horror hit.

The film may have been released in 2015, but it's the perfect horror-comedy to nestle down with this December if you're looking for something to break up the sheer amount of rom-coms hitting our screens.

In the film, the Austro-Bavarian folklore demon Krampus is awakened when a dysfunctional family drives a young boy to lose his festive spirit. Krampus is, quite literally, the stuff of nightmares and seeks to punish naughty children at Christmas time.

The film is packed full of jump scares, especially when Krampus takes siege in their quiet neighbourhood. You've been warned...

Watch Krampus now on Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. Netflix

Netflix has taken to adapting a Charles Dickens classic and this new film, which was just released last month, is a glorious animation. A Christmas Carol has seen iterations as a Muppet-filled affair, a 1901 silent film and a 2009 computer animated feature film, also.

This time round, though, this newly released Netflix film updates the famous 1970 Leslie Bricusse-composed musical with reimagined songs.

And when we tell you that this is a star-studded voicing affair, we mean it. Not only do we have Luke Evans as Adult Scrooge, we also have Olivia Colman as 'Past', the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig and Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit.

Rounding out the cast is Fra Fee as Harry Huffam, Giles Terera as Tom Jenkins, Trevor Dion Nicholas as 'Present', James Cosmo as Mr Fezziwig and Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley.

Watch Scrooge: A Christmas Carol now on Netflix

Emma Roberts as Sloane and Luke Bracey as Jackson in Holidate. Netflix

'Feel-good' is the term that springs to mind when describing this festive number, and it's clear to see why. Holidate follows two strangers who, fed up with being single over the holidays, agree to be one another's dates to their respective holiday gatherings while they remain single.

We follow them as they go from being platonic plus-ones to fighting their very real (and growing) feelings towards each other. Not only does it have a touch of raunch to it, the film also includes a good slate of festive songs that will leave you humming along long after watching.

Watch Holidate now on Netflix

A Castle for Christmas

Brooke Shields as Sophie in A Castle for Christmas. Netflix

This movie may be a little bit silly, but it's all part of the festive charm that makes it such an easy watch.

To escape a scandal, a best-selling author journeys to Scotland where she falls in love with a castle – and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.

A Castle for Christmas stars Brooke Shields as protagonist Sophie Brown, while Cary Elwes plays Duke Myles. There's also even a cameo from Drew Barrymore.

Watch A Castle for Christmas now on Netflix

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. Netflix

This documentary film is a welcome change from the usual comedic fayre that populates Netflix's Christmas movie lists usually.

In this Shonda Rhimes docufilm, we learn more about Debbie Allen's (Grey's Anatomy) career and follow her group of dance students as they prepare for Allen's annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

It's a behind-the-scenes look at Allen's own dancing school, but also provides crucial insight into a career and dance style that is usually vastly underrepresented.

Watch Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker now on Netflix

Nativity!

Martin Freeman as Paul and Marc Wootton as Mr Poppy in Nativity!

For many people, this 2009 comedy film always ranks top of their Christmas watchlist – and for good reason. It's only gone on to launch three sequels and a musical, after all.

In the original film, we follow school teacher Paul Maddens (Martin Freeman) who is tasked with directing the annual Nativity play. Being taunted by a teacher from a rival school, Paul foolishly promises that an old flame, now a Hollywood producer, is coming to see his production.

He attempts to put on the biggest Nativity of all time, but the result of the movie is actually really rather sweet. You'll be left laughing at the group of adorable children that surround Freeman throughout the film, but also look out for cameos from Alan Carr and Ricky Tomlinson.

Watch Nativity! now on Netflix

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who and Jim Carrey as the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Getty Images

Every year, almost like clockwork, this 2000 film slowly creeps its way back into Netflix's top 10 rankings. It's a classic and not only stars Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen and Christine Baranski, it's also a hilarious tale about the meaning behind everyone's favourite holiday.

Based on the well-known Dr Seuss children's story, this live-action feature film follows Cindy Lou, a six-year-old girl who believes in the spirit of Christmas and sets out to reform the Grinch, who lives in solitude just outside Whoville, hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas now on Netflix

