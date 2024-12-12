The film is being described as a new take on Ellis's novel, rather than an adaptation of the 2000 film which starred Christian Bale and was directed by Mary Harron, meaning it could end up being quite different interpretation of the story.

It will follow Guadagnino's recent films including Challengers and Queer, as well as his upcoming 2025 film After the Hunt, which will star Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. Lionsgate

American Psycho follows wealthy, narcissistic investment banker Patrick Bateman, who lives in New York and hides his double life as a serial killer.

When Guagnino's new take on the novel was first announced, the chair of production company Lionsgate said of the project: "We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP."

Read more:

As well as his film work, Butler this year starred in Masters of the Air, the nine-part epic Second World War drama from executive producers Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman.

His other upcoming projects include Ari Aster's western black comedy Eddington, which also stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone, as well as Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller film, also starring Zoë Kravitz and Regina King.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.