Edebiri recently revealed that filming had kicked off on the project with an Instagram post which she hashtagged #NotAStory after Guadagnino requested she post the photo on her grid, not to her Instagram Stories, in a text, which the star also shared.

It’s not the only film Guadagnino is currently working on, with the filmmaker also directing an adaptation of the William S Burroughs' short story Queer, which is set to star Daniel Craig as an outcast American expat named Lee who flees a drug bust in New Orleans and lands in Mexico.

Guadagnino is also working on Separate Rooms, an upcoming gay romance based on the eponymous novel by the late Italian writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli.

But for now, read on for everything we know so far about After the Hunt, including when it might land and who else is set to star.

An official release date is yet to be announced.

However, with production having now kicked off, a 2025 release date could be on the cards.

Amazon MGM acquired the rights to After the Hunt back in March.

After the Hunt cast: Who could star in the thriller?

Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tick, Tick... BOOM!) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) are set to lead the way.

The cast is being rounded out by Chloë Sevigney, Michael Stuhlbarg, Lio Mehiel, Ariyan Kassam and Will Price.

Details of who they'll be portraying are yet to be officially announced but Roberts, who rose to stardom in the ‘90s with romantic comedies such as Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, and most recently led the cast of Netflix’s post-apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, seems likely to be playing the professor.

Could Andrew Garfield play the disgraced professor and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) the student? Fans will have to wait and see.

Is there a trailer for After the Hunt?

No, given that production has only just kicked off on the movie, fans will have to wait a little longer for the first trailer.

