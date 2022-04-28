Once again, the cast for 365 Days: This Day is comprised of a mixture of Polish and Italian actors, with one major new addition causing a huge change in the dynamic of Laura and Massimo's relationship.

The sequel to Polish film 365 Days arrived on Netflix this week – and so far it seems to be causing just as much of a splash as the original, shooting to the top of the streamer's most-viewed lists.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including their previous credits and their Instagram details.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka plays Laura Biel

Who is Laura Biel? A young woman from Warsaw who fell in love with Massimo after he imprisoned her – and is now set to marry him after surviving a near-death experience.

What else has Anna-Maria Sieklucka been in? The 365 Days films are by far the most high profile credits on Sieklucka's CV – indeed her only other screen acting credit is in an episode of the Polish TV series Na dobre i na złe.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka Instagram

Michele Morrone plays Don Massimo Torricelli

Who is Don Massimo Torricelli? A mafioso – and the leader of the Torricelli crime family – who kidnapped Laura and gave her 365 days to fall in love with him.

What else has Michele Morrone been in? 365 Days is Morrone's biggest role to date – but he's also appeared in the Italian films Bar Giuseppe and Duetto and in various TV shows, including two episodes of Medici and eight of The Trial.

Michele Morrone Instagram

Magdalena Lamparska plays Olga

Who is Olga? Laura's best friend who travelled with her from Warsaw to Sicily, and has now struck up a relationship with Domenico.

What else has Magdalena Lamparska been in? Lamparska appeared as Marta in the popular Polish TV series 39 and a Half, and has had roles in films including The Zookeeper's Wife and How I Fell in Love with a Gangster.

Magdalena Lamparska Instagram

Otar Saralidze plays Domenico

Who is Domenico? A mafioso and one of Massimo's best friends, Domenico has become his boss's right hand man following the departure of Mario.

What else has Otar Saralidze been in? Last year, Saralidze had a main role in the Polish TV series Mecenas Porada and he's also had recurring roles on the telenovela Barwy szczescia and drama series O mnie sie nie martw.

Otar Saralidze Instagram

Simone Susinna plays Nacho

Who is Nacho? Massimo's mysterious gardener who strikes up a rapport with Laura.

What else has Simone Susinna been in? This is Susinna's first major screen acting credit.

Simone Susinna Instagram

Natasza Urbanska plays Anna

Who is Anna? Massimo's ex-girlfriend who has been threatening Laura and wants to hurt her.

What else has Natasza Urbanska been in? Urbańska is a popular singer in Poland – and has released four albums since her debut in 2008. She was also the runner-up of the 10th season of Polish Dancing with the Stars, gaining the highest average score in the show's history. She previously had a role in the film Battle of Warsaw 1920.

Natasza Urbanska Instagram

