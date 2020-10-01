James Bond bosses confirm No Time To Die “definitely” includes nods to classic 007

Attention anyone following those Dr No theories: James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that upcoming film No Time To Die will feature callbacks to previous 007 adventures.

Advertisement

When asked on the official James Bond podcast if there would be anything long-time Bond aficionados will recognise, she said: “Definitely. There are a few lines that are in the script that Bond fans will love from the books and some wonderful locations that are described in the books.”

Fellow producer Michael G. Wilson also dropped some tantalising hints about the new film. “The writers and the directors are always looking for those moments and are always discussing them with us, of course,” he said.

“I think it’s just something that’s just in the history and they always like to see a connection to the novels, to Fleming and to the previous Bond films, so they’re always looking at spotting the right spots to bring those elements into the film.”

Of course, while all this could allude to some subtle nods to previous films, the comments could support the theory that Rami Malek’s Safin is in fact Dr No, the franchise’s first villain. Not only does Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld indicate in previous trailers a key member of SPECTRE will be Bond’s advisory’s in No Time To Die, but the ‘No’ in the film’s title could also hint at this.

Plus, there’s also the idea that Bond bosses will want to bookend Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 with the first-ever bond villain. Supporting this, in the interview Broccoli also added: “We consider this film to be a classic Bond film but with a modern twist.

“It’s also vitally important because it is the fifth and final one that Daniel Craig is going to be doing, so it’s a culmination of everything his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines. It’s a pretty epic film, I have to say.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Léa Seydoux, who plays Bond’s love interest Madeleine Swann in No Time To Die, also dropped a teaser about what to expect.

“It’s a love story,” she said. “It’s a story between the two of them. It’s very unusual for a Bond film to see James Bond in love, and I think it’s quite modern in a way.

“I think it was important to see Bond in love again because he had this relationship with Vesper, but she betrayed him, and this time, I think she’s the real love.”

Advertisement

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.