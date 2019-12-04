Accessibility Links

Blofeld returns in first No Time to Die trailer

The first trailer for Daniel Craig's last Bond outing is finally here - and the famous villain makes a surprise appearance

It’s been a long wait – but we finally have a full trailer for No Time To Die, and there’s a surprise appearance from a famous villain.

In the trailer we see Daniel Craig, in his last outing as Bond, interact with characters old and new – as we get our first glimpse at franchise newcomers Ana De Armas as Paloma, Lashana Lynch as 00-agent Nomi and Rami Malek as villain Safin.

But the biggest reveal is surely the return of Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, with the Austrian actor making a surprise appearance as the iconic villain – now an MI6 captive.

Check out the full trailer below…

The trailer follows the release of a teaser and new character posters earlier in the week, with excitement for the new entry in the James Bond canon building at a very fast pace.

No Time To Die is set to be released in April 2020 and will be directed by Cary Fukunaga after original director Danny Boyle pulled out due to creative differences.

