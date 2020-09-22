How is Enola Holmes related to Sherlock Holmes?

Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic Sherlock Holmes novels have seen numerous adaptations over the last 130 years and now Netflix is adding to the list with its upcoming mystery film Enola Holmes.

Directed by Fleabag‘s Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes stars Stranger Things‘ Milly Bobby Brown as the titular character – but how is she related to the world-famous Sherlock? Is she his sister, his daughter or a completely different character altogether?

Here’s everything you need to know about Enola Holmes ahead of the film’s release tomorrow.

How is Enola Holmes related to Sherlock? Is she his daughter?

In Netflix’s adaptation of Enola Holmes, Enola is Sherlock’s younger sister.

Sherlock (Henry Cavill), Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) are the children of Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), although due to the large age gap between Enola and her brothers, the 16-year-old barely knows them.

While both Mycroft and Sherlock initially underestimate Enola and attempt to send her to finishing school, they find themselves constantly outwitted by the young sleuth, who turns out to be just as smart, savvy and perceptive as revered detective Sherlock.

Did Sherlock Holmes have a sister in the original stories?

In Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels, there is no reference to Sherlock Holmes having a sister – just an older brother named Mycroft, who is a government official.

However, various adaptations of Conan Doyle’s stories give Sherlock a sister. In series four of BBC One’s Sherlock, we meet Eurus Holmes – Sherlock and Mycroft’s sister who has lived in a maximum-security psychiatric prison for most of her life after killing a childhood friend of Sherlock’s.

While in 1975 musical comedy The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother, Gene Wilder plays Sigerson Holmes – Sherlock and Mycroft’s younger brother.

