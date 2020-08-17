When is Love, Guaranteed released on Netflix?

Netflix has been dominating the romcom market throughout lockdown, with the release of The Kissing Booth 2, The Lovebirds and Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga attracting millions of hopeless romantics across the globe.

The streamer is about to add to its ‘chick flick’ arsenal once again, with Love, Guaranteed – a romcom starring She’s All That’s Rachael Leigh Cook and New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr,

Love, Guaranteed – directed by When in Rome’s Mark Steven Johnson – focuses on an earnest lawyer who takes on a new, charming client wishing to sue a dating site for failing to find him a perfect match.

Unsurprisingly, the litigation soon leads to love, but could having feelings for one another jeopardise everything?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love, Guaranteed.

When is Love, Guaranteed on Netflix?

Netflix announced earlier this month that Love, Guaranteed will arrive on the platform on Thursday 3rd September.

A new Rachael Leigh Cook rom-com is on the way, and really, what more do you need to know? LOVE, GUARANTEED, also starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham, is on Netflix globally 3 September. pic.twitter.com/yKJ3qzAmNX — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 4, 2020

What is Love, Guaranteed about?

Love, Guaranteed follows hardworking lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) who, in a bid to save her small law firm, takes on a high-profile case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr), a charming new client wanting to sue a dating website that promises love to those who use it.

“But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other,” Netflix teases.

Announced in October last year, Mark Steven Johnson (When in Rome, Finding Steve McQueen) is directing the romcom, penned by Falling Inn Love writing duo Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy.

Who is in the cast of Love, Guaranteed?

Love, Guaranteed stars Rachael Leigh Cook, who is best known for playing Laney Boggs in 1999 romcom She’s All That as well as her roles in The Baby-Sitters Club and Josie and the Pussycats.

She’s acting opposite Damon Wayans Jr, who starred in sitcoms Happy Endings and New Girls, and films Big Hero 6, How to Be Single and The Other Guys.

Austin Powers’ and The Hangover’s Heather Graham also joined the cast of Love, Guaranteed in an undisclosed role.

Love, Guaranteed will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 3rd September onwards.