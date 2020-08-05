Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams responds to her absence from Beyonce’s Black is King

Beyonce’s new Disney+ visual album Black is King features cameos from all sorts of A-Listers, from Lupita Nyong’o and Naomi Campbell, to Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, but one person who didn’t appear is her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

Advertisement

And the singer has now broken her silence about her absence in the film, after hundreds of fans asked on social media why she wasn’t involved in the production.

Williams has posted screenshots of some of her favourite moments from the piece on her instagram account, along with the caption, “When you’re trying to figure out what your favs are from #BlackIsKing! Ehhhhhhh just post ‘em all!!”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In the comments of the piece, one fan asked “where you at in the film though??” to which Williams simply responded, “I’m in the upper right corner minding my business!” – presumably a reference to her Instagram icon in the corner of the post.

Some fans had expected Williams to appear in the film because her fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland had a cameo – although Rowland’s appearance was during the song Brown Skin Girl, to which she is directly referred in the lyrics, which goes a long way to explaining why she was featured and not Williams.

Black is King tells the story of a young king who embarks on a journey to reclaim his throne and is a companion for the music from The Lion King: The Gift – the soundtrack album curated by the US superstar for last year’s live-action remake of animated classic The Lion King.

Advertisement

Other stars who appeared throughout include Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack and Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowledge Lawson.