Is The Lion King on Netflix? How to watch and stream original Disney film

The Lion King was released in cinemas in 1994 and took the box office by storm, surprising Disney and the team that had worked on it.

It went on to become the ninth highest-grossing animated movie, the highest-grossing hand-drawn animated movie and 35th highest grossing film of all time.

VHS tapes were burnt out from being overplayed as every 90s child asked their parents to watch it again and again, adults sang along to Elton John and Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack – and attempted to sing along to Lebo M’s Swahili stylings – and everyone cried like a baby for that Mufasa scene.

With the remake out soon you may be wondering if you can live through all of this again, and the quick answer is yes you can.

What is The Lion King about?

If you haven’t seen it yet where have you been? If you have then you’ll know the story follows a similar vein to Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The Lion King tells the story of young Simba who is manipulated into believing by Scar, his uncle, that he killed his father, Mufasa. The cub runs away only to be brought back years later to take back his Pride and his place as king.

The film won two Academy Awards and the musical has gone around the world becoming one of the most successful productions in theatres.

Is The Lion King on Netflix?

Netflix did own many of the Disney back catalogue of movies, or at least the right to stream them, but when Disney+ was announced most of the content was taken off the (future) rival platform. The Lion King is no longer available, but you can watch it elsewhere…

Is The Lion King on Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can stream The Lion King on Amazon Prime or buy the full box set or the first film on DVD (if you’re collecting the new covers you’ll need this one).

You can also get The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride and The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata.

Is The Lion King on Sky?

There’s also The Lion King 1 1/2, which often gets forgotten – that’s on Sky Store now along with The Lion King. If you’re subscribed to Sky or Now TV you can get the Disney channel which airs the film.

Will The Lion King be on Disney+?

With the removal of The Lion King from Netflix fans guessed it would pop up on the yet-to-be-launched Disney streaming service Disney+. The company has since said all the movies owned by Walt Disney Pictures will be on the service as well as the ones owned by Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Animations.

We have a full list of what TV shows and films will be on Disney+ when it’s released.

The Lion King live-action remake (not real animals, but CGI) is released in cinemas on July 19.