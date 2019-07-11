The Lion King 2019 soundtrack gets second companion album The Gift by Beyoncé

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

The Lion King live-action remake is out next week, and with it comes not one, but two albums.

Beyoncé is curating a companion album featuring international artists called The Gift, which will be released on July 19.

Both The Gift and the soundtrack will include the singer’s new song Spirit, which was released this week, and features in the film during one of Nala’s pivotal moments, according to Disney. Beyoncé voices Nala alongside Donald Glover as Simba.

Walt Disney Studios is releasing both albums to coincide with the premiere of the latest in a long list of live-action remakes (though can you count this as live-action when they’re all CGI animals?)

There’s no tracklist for The Gift yet, but you can listen to Spirit below and buy it here. Spirit was written for the film by IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy McKenzie and Beyoncé and is produced by Beyoncé and IIya and Labrinth.

“This is sonic cinema,” said Beyoncé in a statement. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

The Gift aims to showcase African music and the authentic sounds similar to Hans Zimmer original score using Swahili.

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” Beyoncé added. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

The soundtrack is produced by Hans Zimmer and Jon Favreau and is set for release on digital download at 8am PT, that’s 3pm GMT. We’ll update this page when it drops.

If you’re already feeling all nostalgic and want to have a listen to the original The Lion King soundtrack from 1994, it’s still available here.

The Lion King 2019 soundtrack – full tracklist

1. Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M: ‘Circle of Life / Nants’ Ingonyama’

2. Hans Zimmer: ‘Life’s Not Fair’

3. Hans Zimmer: ‘Rafiki’s Fireflies’

4. JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver: ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’

5. Hans Zimmer: ‘Elephant Graveyard’

6. Chiwetel Ejiofor: ‘Be Prepared (2019 Version)’

7. Hans Zimmer: ‘Stampede’

8. Hans Zimmer: ‘Scar Takes the Throne’

9. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover: ‘Hakuna Matata’

10. Hans Zimmer: ‘Simba Is Alive!’

11. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’

12. Beyoncé / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’

13. Hans Zimmer: ‘Reflections of Mufasa’

14. Beyoncé: ‘Spirit’

15. Hans Zimmer: ‘Battle for Pride Rock’

16. Hans Zimmer: ‘Remember’

17. Elton John: ‘Never Too Late’

18. Lebo M: ‘He Lives in You’

19. Lebo M: ‘Mbube’

The 17th track, Never Too Late by Elton John, is a new track that will be played over the credits.

The Lion King cast features John Oliver (as Zazu), Eric André (as Azizi, one of the hyenas), Seth Rogen (as Pumbaa), and more. The film is released in cinemas on July 19.

Photo credit: Kwaku Alston for Disney Studios