Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals his greatest Hamilton song during Twitter watchalong: “I’ll never top it”
The Tony-winning creator of Hamilton revealed his greatest ever original song - and it's a Hamilton track.
Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed his greatest Hamilton track last night, during a cast Twitter watch party of the Disney+ filmed version of the Tony-winning musical.
Miranda, who created the musical and played the title character, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, in the original Broadway cast, tweeted on Friday night that he would “never top” his song ‘Satisfied’, in which the character Angelica Schuyler raps about her love for her now-brother-in-law, Hamilton.
“Satisfied. I’ll never top it, as long as I live,” he said, praising crew members and Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the part of Angelica as part of the original Hamilton cast.
Satisfied. I'll never top it, as long as I live. From idea to Tommy and Andy and Lac's work to Renee's flawless execution. Will never top it. #HamiltonFilm
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 3, 2020
Miranda also revealed the song that he perhaps had the least fun writing: ‘Say No To This,’ in which Hamilton embarks on a marital affair.
“Hey, did you grow up Catholic? Imagine having to write Say No To This,” he tweeted. “I felt like sh** for days.”
With infinite opportunities to be in The Room Where It Happens, now the Hamilton experience is available to stream for just £5.99 a month (or £59.99 a year) – with plenty of previously unseen Hamilton content for fans to get their teeth into, including moments in the musical that aren’t included in the Grammy-winning cast soundtrack recording.
The Pulitzer-winning musical focuses on the rags-to-riches tale of Hamilton, an orphan from the Caribbean who travelled to New York to continue his education, before getting swept up in the American Revolution and going on to becoming George Washington’s right-hand man and a Founding Father in his own right.
You can read our Hamilton review here and check out Miranda’s watchalong reveals over on Twitter.
