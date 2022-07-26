WWE action in the UK has been thin on the ground in recent years due to the global pandemic. WWE returned to the UK in September 2021, after having taken a coronavirus-enforced two-year break which led to the complete cancellation of the 2020 tour.

WWE is back in the UK this autumn and tickets are on sale for another blockbuster event in Glasgow. Our complete guide tells you everything you need to know to buy presale tickets today and watch WWE stars go head-to-head in Britain.

Huge names like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Big E, The Usos, Bayley and many more were featured at huge UK venues and more stars are set to return this autumn in two huge events.

WWE announced a huge stadium show, Clash at the Castle, taking place in Cardiff in September, and now a new WWE UK date has been announced. WWE will be heading to Glasgow in October 2022 and presale tickets are now live at Ticketmaster.

Here's how to buy WWE Live Glasgow presale tickets today.

Buy WWE Live tickets on Ticketmaster — OVO Hydro, Glasgow, 30th October 2022

Buy WWE Clash at the Castle tickets on Ticketmaster – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 3rd September 2022

WWE Live: When is WWE coming to the UK?

WWE is coming to the Glasgow on the 30th October 2022 and taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, one of Scotland's very best venues.

For fans in Scotland and around the UK, it's an ideal venue to watch top wrestlers go toe-to-toe.

Amazingly, there are still also some tickets available for September's Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff. When the general sale opened for these tickets they were in huge demand, but limited resale tickets are now available.

For those unable to get tickets, WWE is available to stream on BT Sport.

WWE Live: When do UK tickets go on sale?

The OVO's own venue presale is taking place right now and lasts until 8:35am on Wednesday morning.

The general sale begins at 9am on Wednesday morning.

We'd recommend getting yourself onto the Ticketmaster site a little before that 9am start time to ensure you get a place in the queue, as this event could be in very high demand.

WWE Live: How much are tickets to the Glasgow event?

The cheapest seats for Clash at the Castle, in the upper tier of the venue, went on sale at £39.50. The next cheapest tier were around £67.50. We expect prices for this event could be similar but they will no doubt go up to some pretty high highs. For those who want front row seats and hospitality, figures could be in the thousands.

WWE Live: Who will be fighting at the Glasgow event?

As of yet the line-up has not been completely confirmed. However, WWE has teased the homecoming of Drew McIntyre. On Facebook, WWE said: "Get your tickets to see Drew McIntyre come home!"

The Ayr-born wrestler is a huge name on the circuit, having signed for WWE in 2007. Real name Andrew Galloway IV, the Scot is sure to be a huge hit with his home crowd.

To upgrade your living room and watch the wrestling at home, take a look at our guide to the best smart TVs to buy in 2022. For more on sports, ticketing and events take a look at our Sport homepage.