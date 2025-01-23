How to get UFC London 2025 tickets, plus full UFC London line-up
You've heard the news: UFC is returning to London with a huge 2025 card including former champion Jan Błachowicz. Here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure tickets today.
Have you heard the news? UFC is returning to London.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an American mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, and it's dominating the headlines at the moment with thanks to its huge London 2025 card which features to former champions, including Jan Błachowicz.
But, of course, the RadioTimes.com team already knows this! We keep you up to date on all things UFC, such as UFC on TV this week, UFC 311 TV live stream, and more. Now, we're here to tell you how to secure UFC London tickets.
UFC is returning to London for milestone 30th UK event with some of the UK and Ireland’s favourite athletes entering the Octagon, all determined to give fans an action-packed night.
Fans can expect to watch a thrilling welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, who is riding a 17-fight winning streak, plus, a fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg.
Here's how to get your hands on tickets today.
Buy UFC tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- What is the UFC London line-up?
- When and where is UFC Fight Night?
- Are there UFC VIP tickets?
- How to get UFC London 2025 tickets today
What is the UFC London line-up?
Here is the full UFC London line-up for the 2025 event:
- Leon Edwards vs Jack Della Maddalena
- Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg
- Molly McCann vs Istela Nunes
- Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere
- Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla
- Alonzo Menifield vs Oumar Sy
- Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev
- Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar
- Caolan Loughran vs Nathan Fletcher
When and where is UFC Fight Night?
So, just where will the UFC London event take place? And what date should you block out in your calendars?
UFC London date and venue 2025
- 22nd March 2025 — The O2, London
Are there UFC VIP tickets?
Yes, there are UFC hospitality tickets!
Whether you're nervous of UFC London 2025 tickets selling out, and having to fork out on re-sale tickets, or if you'd like to treat yourself to VIP tickets, Seat Unique has you covered.
Seat Unique provides the official UFC hospitality packages and VIP tickets to MMA fans around the globe.
Hospitality tickets for UFC Fight Night in London will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 24th January), however, you can register your interest right now, and Seat Unique will get in touch when you can buy UFC Fight Night hospitality tickets.
Buy UFC VIP tickets at Seat Unique
How to get UFC London 2025 tickets today
UFC newsletter and Ticketmaster pre-sales are going live this morning (Thursday 23rd January) at 10am.
General on sale and Seat Unique hospitality tickets will go live tomorrow (Friday 24th January) at 10am.
