UFC 311 live stream and TV: Makhachev v Tsarukyan UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 311, including the Makhachev v Tsarukyan start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
A blockbuster card at UFC 311 will delight MMA fans across the globe, with a terrific rematch at the top of the billing.
It has been six years since Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan have stepped into the Octagon together, and so much has changed since then.
Mahkachev is the pound-for-pound top dog in the UFC, the scalp they all want to take, while Tsarukyan is the No. 1 challenger in the lightweight division.
Elsewhere on the card, UFC Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his belt on the line against Umar Nurmagomedov.
Jiří Procházka – headliner of UFC 303 – faces Jamahal Hill in a firecracker bout between two men aiming for redemption following defeats to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 311, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 311 start time?
UFC 311 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 19th January 2025 for the main card.
The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.
UFC 311 on TV and live stream
UFC 311 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 311 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 311 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 311 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 311 fight card
Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am
- Islam Makhachev v Arman Tsarukyan – Lightweight Championship
- Merab Dvalishvili v Umar Nurmagomedov – Bantamweight Championship
- Jiří Procházka v Jamahal Hill – Light Heavyweight
- Kevin Holland v Reinier de Ridder – Middleweight
- Beneil Dariush v Renato Moicano – Lightweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am
- Johnny Walker v Bogdan Guskov – Light Heavyweight
- Jailton Almeida v Serghei Spivac – Heavyweight
- Payton Talbott v Raoni Barcelos – Bantamweight
- Zachary Reese v Sedriques Dumas – Middleweight
Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK
- Grant Dawson v Diego Ferreira – Lightweight
- Karol Rosa v Ailín Pérez – Women's Bantamweight
- Rinya Nakamura v Muin Gafurov – Bantamweight
- Ricky Turcios v Bernardo Sopaj – Bantamweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov v Clayton Carpenter – Flyweight
