Mahkachev is the pound-for-pound top dog in the UFC, the scalp they all want to take, while Tsarukyan is the No. 1 challenger in the lightweight division.

Elsewhere on the card, UFC Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili puts his belt on the line against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Jiří Procházka – headliner of UFC 303 – faces Jamahal Hill in a firecracker bout between two men aiming for redemption following defeats to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 311, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 311 start time?

UFC 311 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 19th January 2025 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 311 on TV and live stream

UFC 311 will be shown on TNT Sports from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 311 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 311 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event, meaning you can get UFC 311 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 311 fight card

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Islam Makhachev v Arman Tsarukyan – Lightweight Championship

Merab Dvalishvili v Umar Nurmagomedov – Bantamweight Championship

Jiří Procházka v Jamahal Hill – Light Heavyweight

Kevin Holland v Reinier de Ridder – Middleweight

Beneil Dariush v Renato Moicano – Lightweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Johnny Walker v Bogdan Guskov – Light Heavyweight

Jailton Almeida v Serghei Spivac – Heavyweight

Payton Talbott v Raoni Barcelos – Bantamweight

Zachary Reese v Sedriques Dumas – Middleweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK

Grant Dawson v Diego Ferreira – Lightweight

Karol Rosa v Ailín Pérez – Women's Bantamweight

Rinya Nakamura v Muin Gafurov – Bantamweight

Ricky Turcios v Bernardo Sopaj – Bantamweight

Tagir Ulanbekov v Clayton Carpenter – Flyweight

