On 12th May, eight members of the current StarKid cast will be performing in It's StarKid Innit? Featuring the very best tracks from their catalogue of internet musicals.

From their original Harry Potter parodies to the more recent shows like Black Friday and The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, audiences can expect fan favourite songs like Rogues Are We, Show Stoppin’ Number and Granger Danger as they look back through 15 years of iconic performances.

If you’ve ever heard the lines: “I want Hermione Granger and a rocketship,” or “What the hell is a Hufflepuff?” then you’ve heard of StarKid. Their first show, A Very Potter Musical came out on YouTube in 2009, and soon launched them into internet stardom.

In the years since, the troupe have produced 14 more musicals and gone on three US concert tours, not to mention getting several number one albums on the Billboard Charts and attending dozens of conventions all over the world.

Now, they’re heading to the UK for the very first time – so here’s how you can get yourself some tickets.

Buy StarKid tickets at LW Theatres

StarKid UK concert cast list: Will Darren Criss be performing?

StarKid’s best known alumni is undoubtedly Darren Criss, who went from playing Harry in A Very Potter Musical to taking on the role of Blaine in Glee from 2010-2015. Despite remaining close with StarKid over the years, Criss is not listed on the cast for the upcoming UK concerts, but we can always keep our fingers crossed.

As for the cast that will be featuring… did someone say Draco Malfoy?

From the original group we have Lauren Lopez, Joey Richter, Jaime Lyn Beatty and Brian Holden. Plus later additions Meredith Stepien, Jeff Blim, Corey Dorris and Clark Baxtresser.

How many musicals has StarKid made?

StarKid has made 15 full-length musicals to date, all starting with A Very Potter Musical in 2009.

Following the viral success of that first show, the theatre troupe went on to make sequels and several more parodies of Disney, Star Wars, DC and so much more.

Each show is about as different as can be as the group are always eager to work with new genres and mediums, from a sci-fi story told through puppets to a comedy horror about Black Friday.

Notable fan favourites include Twisted (a cross between Wicked and Disney’s Aladdin), Holy Musical B@man! (a precursor to the LEGO Batman movie), and Firebringer (which went viral in its own right for the song We Got Work To Do). But whatever the story, every show is in keeping with the group’s tradition for whacky plots, over-the-top characters and frankly addictive songs.

Buy StarKid tickets at LW Theatres

When and where can I see StarKid in concert?

In the pre-sale period alone, It’s StarKid Innit? has become the fastest selling musical concert in the London Palladium’s history.

Thanks to this incredible demand, a second matinee performance has already been added. Here’s the date and timings of the two shows:

Afternoon, 12th May 2024 – London, Palladium

Evening, 12th May 2024 – London, Palladium

If like StarKid, you’re new to the London theatre scene, the Palladium sits just off Regent Street right in the middle of the West End. To get there, you’ll need to head to Oxford Circus station via the Victoria, Bakerloo and Central lines or you can take a slightly longer walk from Green Park, which is on the Victoria, Piccadilly and Jubilee lines.

How to get tickets to see StarKid in concert

Tickets for StarKid’s evening show will go on general sale today, Thursday 15th February, at 10am.

The added matinee performance will then go on sale at 10am, Friday 16th February.

Keep in mind that demand is huge, so to get yourself a spot head over to LW Theatres with a bit of floo powder power!

Buy StarKid tickets at LW Theatres

