It may seem surprisingly soon to embark on another UK and Europe tour; however, the tour announcement didn't come as a huge surprise to those in the know, thanks to a number of visual clues left by the pop star on several UK venues.

Sites including Glasgow's OVO Hydro, London's O2 Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live saw a red lipstick kiss projected onto them on Wednesday 17th July. Each venue also posted on Instagram with the caption "I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 4pm BST.", which fans immediately recognised as lyrics from the smash hit Please Please Please.

Carpenter then announced her tour dates at 4pm, revealing the venues and her support act Rachel Chinouriri.

When you first discovered Carpenter will depend on your age. For those aged early to mid-20s amongst us, you’ll remember her from the Disney Channel hit series Girl Meets World. Meanwhile, for the youngsters, your first introduction to Carpenter was probably through her music career.

Carpenter has gone on to become one of pop's biggest names, releasing five studio albums, and the sixth, Short n' Sweet, to be released on 23rd August 2024, in addition to supporting Taylor Swift on the Eras tour in Latin America.

Of course, we can't talk about Sabrina Carpenter without mentioning her hit single Espresso. As well as being a personal favourite among the RadioTimes.com Going Out team, this catchy number saw Sabrina topping the charts in 14 countries and hitting the top 10 in at least 20 other countries.

Espresso was beaten to the number one spot on the UK singles chart by Carpenter's following single Please Please Please. With this track at number one and Espresso at number two, she became the first female artist to hold the UK singles chart's number one and two positions for three weeks in a row.

If you fancy hearing these hits, as well as the many other bops from the pop superstar's discography, live in concert, read on for everything you need to know about securing Sabrina Carpenter tickets.

The pop sweetheart will be hitting up five venues across the UK and Ireland on her Short n' Sweet tour, as well as four venues in Europe. Here's a full list of the UK and Ireland dates and venues:

When do Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 26th July, however, fans will have the chance to snag tickets earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales.

There are several pre-sales available for those who want to get their hands on tickets earlier. Here's a full list and all the venues they apply to— bear in mind that not all pre-sales are applicable to all dates:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow

Album pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Manchester

Artist pre-sale (from 12pm on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 12am on Thursday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Glasgow

How to get Sabrina Carpenter UK tour tickets

We're expecting demand to be high for this one, so be sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale — although the earlier the better.

Chances are that you'll be one of thousands waiting for tickets, but luckily we've put together the ultimate guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to help you be in with the best chance.

