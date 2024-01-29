Merlin Entertainments is a worldwide phenomenon, hosting 140 attractions in over 20 countries, with some of the most unique, family-friendly experiences making their home right here in the UK's capital city of London.

The entertainment company also offers something called the Merlin Annual Pass, and if you're not familiar with it, it basically gives you at least 200 days entry to over 25 attractions across the country, including everything from educational experiences such as the SEA LIFE centres and Warwick Castle, to theme parks like LEGOLAND and Thorpe Park.

So, if you're looking to take your family on a day out to brighten up these winter days, you can't go wrong with a Merlin experiences. For a limited time only, you can secure a huge 40 per cent off on Sunday tickets to a whole host of Merlin attractions. Let's find out more about this unmissable deal.

What is the deal?

From now until the end of March, you can save a huge 40 per cent off the ticket price when you visit a Merlin attraction on a Sunday (not including Sunday 11th February or Sunday 18th February). The 40 per cent saving is calculated on the door for the current day's pricing, so you can be sure you're getting the most up-to-date deal. The deal is available for bookings until the 24th March 2024.

Sundays are a brilliant option for a day out in our opinion, as the Big Smoke seems a little quieter than it does on Saturdays. Plus, even though Merlin experiences are family-friendly, there is, of course, nothing stopping you rounding-up a group of friends and visiting an attraction together, just like our Digital Writer Joanna, who went to Shrek's Adventure.

When does the Merlin 40% off deal end?

The Merlin deal is valid from today (Monday 29th January) until Sunday 24th March, which perfectly tides over the winter months.

Which Merlin attractions are included in the 40% off discount?

There are four attractions included in this incredible 40 per cent off deal, and we've included a little bit of information about each one below.

Shrek's Adventure: You might have thought love was only true in fairy tales, but you can in fact find it in Shrek's Swamp this winter. This interactive and immersive experience will see the whole family journey to Far Far Away to interact with Shrek and his friends, Donkey, Puss in Boots, Princess Fiona, plus more. In the experience, you'll visit 10 fairy tale themed live shows, including a 4D flying bus experience, and embark on a special mission.

SEA LIFE London: This next experience is for the animal lovers. The educational world of SEA LIFE London allows you to uncover species from around the world in 14 themed zones, such as Polar Adventure, where you'll meet the Gentoo Penguin Colony, Ocean Invaders, which is home to the UK's largest jellyfish experience, Coral Kingdom, which hosts the UK's largest living Coral reed, and Rockpool, where you can learn about this country's sea creatures.

Madame Tussauds London: Which celebrity would you like to meet if you were given the chance? For the RadioTimes.com team, it's a tough decision between Sir David Attenborough, Freddie Mercury or Harry Styles (as former Directioners, of course). At Madame Tussauds in London you'll meet all three of those stars (in wax form), along with over 150 more lifelike celebrity figures, as well as experience immersive activities like the Marvel Universe 4D cinema.

The London Dungeons: If your family isn't scared of things that go bump in the night, then step right this way to the creepy London Dungeons... Unsurprisingly, London is rich with dark tales, and The London Dungeons showcases some of its most gruesome ones such as Sweeney Todd, the Plague Doctor and a witch's curse.

What other UK attractions does Merlin have?

