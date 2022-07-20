Ahead of her headliner slot at Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022, Megan Thee Stallion will perform at O2 Academy Brixton as a warm-up for the festival. Knowing Megan Thee Stallion’s showmanship, however, we’re certain the concert will be anything but lukewarm ⁠— we’re expecting it to be as sizzling as this week’s heatwave.

It’s time to move your body-ody-ody at O2 Academy Brixton. Megan Thee Stallion is travelling across the pond to the UK for one night only in South West London.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' singer has already performed at Wireless and Glastonbury this year.

Megan Thee Stallion’s first album, Good News, produced bops like ‘Body’ and ‘Circles’, and you’ll certainly recognise her from collaborations like ‘WAP’ with Cardi B, and ‘Sweetest Pie’ with London’s own Dua Lipa.

The Texas-born rapper has also teased a second album, saying it’s "95 per cent done", and we for one cannot wait.

Tickets for her one-off performance at Brixton’s O2 Academy are on sale right now — here's how you can get them.

Buy Megan Thee Stallion Tickets at Ticketmaster

Megan Thee Stallion UK show: When and where is it?

There’s no doubt in our mind that the ‘Sweetest Pie’ Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa were talking about is the rapper’s surprise concert in South West London.

The songwriter is coming to the O2 Academy Brixton for a warm-up concert before her headlining slot at Reading and Leeds Festival. As far as we’re aware, she isn’t performing at any other venues across the UK.

This last-minute concert will take place on Wednesday 24th August 2022, so it's not far away at all.

How to get tickets to Megan Thee Stallion at O2 Academy Brixton

It’ll be absolutely ‘Savage’ if you miss out on this Megan Thee Stallion gig, so here’s how you can bag tickets to the London show.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale today (Wednesday 20th July) at 10am, and they’ll be available for O2 Priority customers until 9am on Friday 22nd July.

General release tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 22nd July.

It’s going to be a long, hot summer!

