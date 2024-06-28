The Formula 1 Exhibition in Madrid was Spain's biggest limited-time-only show of 2023, with the Vienna exhibition's ticket sales surpassing Madrid, and Toronto's pre-sales reaching record-breaking heights. However, the London show is set to be the biggest F1 exhibition to date, with new additions such as soon-to-be-announced F1 cars and historic F1 memorabilia.

Speaking about the exhibition's transition to the UK, Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said: "It’s fitting to bring the F1 Exhibition to the UK capital and pay tribute to the British teams and drivers and personalities who have etched themselves into F1 history".

Let's find out more about this one-of-a-kind exhibition, including how you can secure tickets today.

Buy The Formula 1 Exhibition tickets from £14 at Fever

What is included in The F1 Exhibition London?

The Formula 1 Exhibition via Fever. Fever

Are you ready for an epic journey through F1’s past, present, and future? Of course you are. The F1 Exhibition in London has plenty to shout about, and here's a lap of the various exhibitions.

The Once Upon a Time in Formula 1 exhibition will take fans through some of the sport’s most defining moments through multimedia, such as previously unseen photographs, film, artefacts and exclusive interviews.

With contributions from F1 drivers past and present, the Drivers and Duels room puts fans into the mindset of the F1 driver. Plus, you'll learn all about the evolution of these brave racers from the first official race in 1950 to the present day.

For tech-heads, there's the Design Lab. The Design Lab will take fans on a journey into the technology of a Formula 1 car. Similarly, the Revolution by Design section is tasked with looking into the future of Formula 1: what are the technical innovations? And how will F1 develop in terms of sustainability and diversity and inclusion?

The next room is a particularly interesting one; you can see the charred remains of Romain Grosjean’s burnt out Haas chassis. The purpose-built room — named Survival — shows previously unseen footage of Grosjean’s 200mph crash in Bahrain.

New for London are state-of-the-art racing simulators, following a partnership with Silverstone Museum which will spotlight the British Grand Prix. These simulators will show exhibition-goers what it’s like to sit behind the wheel of an F1 car as they zoom around the Silverstone track.

If all that didn't whet your appetite, all simulator racers will be entered into a monthly prize draw to win 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone tickets.

How long is The Formula 1 Exhibition in London for?

The F1 Exhibition will open its doors on Friday 23rd August 2024.

We know that this will be a limited-time-only exhibition, however no closing date has been announced yet.

Where will The F1 Exhibition be?

The Formula 1 Exhibition via Fever. Fever

The Formula 1 Exhibition will be hosted at the ExCel Centre London, which is located at Royal Victoria Dock 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL.

If you're travelling to the exhibition via public transport, the nearest stations are Custom House train station for the Elizabeth line, and Custom House light rail station for the DLR.

For those of you driving to The F1 Exhibition, the ExCel Centre London does have an official car park. The car parking charge is £25 per day, per vehicle, per entry.

How much does The F1 Exhibition in London cost?

At the time of writing (Friday 28th June), tickets for The Formula 1 Exhibition will cost £14 for children (ages five to 16), and £25 for adults (17 and over).

Considering the sheer quantity of F1 artefacts and memorabilia, as well as F1 films, photographs, immersive experiences and simulators, we think this is a great price.

How to get The Formula 1 Exhibition London tickets today

Ready, set, go! You might've noticed that The F1 Exhibition London has had a waitlist for the past couple of weeks, however, tickets are open to the public from 10am this morning (Friday 28th June). Simply head over to Fever to claim yours today.

