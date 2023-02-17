The rock band announced the European dates for their So Much For (Tour) Dust last week. They will be playing six shows in major venues across the UK, including the AO in Manchester and the O2 in London.

Get ready to dance, dance this autumn as Fall Out Boy are coming to the UK for their 2023 tour. Whether you’re new to the band or you're the last of the real ones, you won’t want to miss out on this.

Tour tickets are being released ahead of the band’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, which is coming out on Friday 24th March. Songs from the upcoming album will be performed alongside some of the band’s classic hits, like Immortals and Uma Thurman.

The Chicago-born band first formed in 2001 with Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley and frontman Patrick Stump taking the lead on vocals and guitar. Their first big hit came with the release of their second studio album, From Under the Cork Tree, in 2005.

In the years since, Fall Out Boy have gone from strength to strength, selling 8.5 million albums worldwide, receiving two Grammy nominations and even recording a single for the Disney hit Big Hero 6.

In 2019, the band partnered up with Green Day and Weezer to create the Hella Mega Tour which sold out stadiums across the globe, including the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium. Now, they’re embarking on a new challenge with another world tour that will hit America and Europe.

More like this

When the concert’s over you’ll certainly be thanking them for the memories, so here’s how you can guarantee a spot.

Buy Fall Out Boy tickets at Ticketmaster

The Chicago rock band currently have eight studio albums to their name, their first being Take This to Your Grave which came out in 2003. Their seventh and penultimate album, Mania, came out in 2018 and was their third album to get the number one spot on the Billboard 200.

Their So Much for (Tour) Dust performances will feature the songs from their newest album as well as some classic tracks. It kicks off in Chicago this June before heading over to Europe in the autumn.

Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

Fall Out Boy 2023 tour: When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for the tour began on Wednesday 15th February. It was made available for Three customers and those who pre-ordered the band’s upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust.

General on-sale tickets are out now, having gone live today at 10am (Friday 17th February).

If you don’t want to be disappointed, check out our tips for how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Fall Out Boy tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Want more musical experiences? Try this list of best West End shows and find out how to get cheap theatre tickets.