Ross hardly needs an introduction. She rose to fame in the '60s as part of the Motown group The Supremes, which became one of the most successful Motown groups of the time with hits like Baby Love and Love Child.

We've got news that's sure to spark a chain reaction – of joy, that is! That's right, Diana Ross is returning to the UK this autumn as part of her The Music Legacy Tour.

After leaving The Supremes in 1970, Ross had success as a solo artist with timeless hits like Ain't No Mountain High Enough. She also had success as an actress and was even nominated for an Oscar for her role as Billie Holiday. Acting clearly runs in the family, as her daughter is Tracee Ellis Ross, who is best known for her role in TV show Black-ish.

Returning to the UK, Ross made a splash last year when she headlined the Sunday Legends slot at Glastonbury, as well as appearing in the final act of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert.

She will be coming back to the UK in October of this year, where she'll play two shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Buy tickets to see Diana Ross at the Royal Albert Hall at Ticketmaster

Where is Diana Ross performing in the UK?

Diana Ross is performing for two dates at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Here are the dates Ross is performing:

The Royal Albert Hall is surely one of the most recognisable venues in the capital with its iconic red dome and hosts events like the BBC Proms and Festival of Remembrance, as well as countless concerts in its calendar.

In terms of accessibility, several ground floor entrances have ramped access including doors 1, 3, 8, 9 and 12 with lifts up to other levels at doors 1 and 8. For more information about accessibility visit the Royal Albert Hall website.

How long does the Diana Ross concert last?

These concerts are the UK leg of Ross's The Music Legacy Tour – Ross's celebration of her greatest number one hits. The tour starts with 12 dates across the United States, with the first concert taking place on 9th June 2023 in Temecula, California. As the first show is yet to take place, it's difficult to know exactly how long the Royal Albert Hall shows will last but we're going to take a guess.

Writing on Twitter, Ross shared that on tour she'll sing songs from her solo career, as well as from her time with The Supremes with songs including Ain't No Mountain High Enough, I'm Coming Out, Take Me Higher and many more. We'd be surprised if the concert lasts less than three hours and could be a lot longer. We recommend you bring your comfiest shoes and prepare to dance the night away.

How to buy tickets to see Diana Ross at the Royal Albert Hall

Tickets to see Diana Ross at the Royal Albert Hall went live for general sale today, Friday 26th May, at 10am and are available to buy on Ticketmaster. Since there are only two shows in the UK, we're expecting tickets to go quickly. If you're keen to get your hands on some tickets read our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for tips and tricks.

