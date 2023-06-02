Following critically-acclaimed performances in Japan and Korea, Death Note: The Musical is having its English language premiere at The London Palladium in the capital city’s West End. The UK production boasts a score by American composer Frank Wildhorn, best known for his musicals Jekyll & Hyde and Bonnie & Clyde.

If you’re not engrossed in the world of Death Note, then you probably know someone who is; the Japanese manga series is certainly having a moment, and Death Note: The Musical debuting in the UK is fuelling the hype. That’s why, if you’re keen to see Death Note live on stage, you'd better be quick with snapping up tickets.

Speaking at the musical’s launch, Wildhorn said: “Death Note: The Musical has been the most unique, strange, edgy, and wonderful musical journey for me. It’s been a dream of mine to bring this show from Asia to the West End of London, and here we are!”

Death Note: The Musical is based on the best-selling manga series Death Note, by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata (manga being comics or graphic novels from Japan). Death Note was serialised in the weekly shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump for almost three years, with its chapters collected in 12 tankōbon volumes.

More like this

From the manga series came a 37-episode anime television series, a novel, various Nintendo DS games, five films, a television drama, a miniseries titled Death Note: New Generation, plus more. It’s seriously popular, but what exactly is the plot of Death Note? Don’t worry, we won’t spoil it.

Buy Death Note: The Musical tickets at LW Theatres

For more of the top London theatre shows, be sure to check out our guide. Plus, sign-up to our Going Out newsletter for the most inspiring weekend activities across the UK.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Death Note about?

Death Note: The Musical follows the story of high school student Light Yagami as he comes across a supernatural notebook which was dropped by Ryuk, the God of Death. Yagami discovers he can kill anyone by writing their names in this notebook, and decides to take justice into his own hands by scrawling the names of Tokyo's criminals inside.

Suspicious at the amount of deaths, the police send an unorthodox detective, L, to track Yagami down. What happens next? Well, you’ll have to watch the musical to find out!

Buy Death Note: The Musical tickets at LW Theatres

Is Death Note: The Musical coming to the UK?

Death Note: The Musical had its world premiere at the Nissay Theatre in Tokyo back in 2015, with its Korean performances beginning the following July at the Seongnam Arts Center in Seoul. Now, the musical will be making its UK debut in London this year.

For two nights only, Monday 21st August and Tuesday 22nd August, Death Note: The Musical will be at the London Palladium in the West End. The London Palladium is located in west London, and its nearest station is Oxford Circus, which hosts the Bakerloo, Central and Victoria lines.

Buy Death Note: The Musical tickets at LW Theatres

On RadioTimes.com, we like to help you do the things you love for less; just check out our how to get cheap theatre tickets and how to get cheap cinema tickets guides.

How to get tickets to Death Note: The Musical

Tickets for Death Note: The Musical are on sale at 10am this morning (Friday 2nd June). There wasn’t a pre-sale for this event, so the general on sale is your one chance to secure tickets.

As we mentioned earlier, as Death Note: The Musical is wildly popular and only in London for two days, we imagine tickets will sell fast. So we recommend heading to the LW Theatres website a few minutes before the tickets are released at 10am.

Buy Death Note: The Musical tickets at LW Theatres

Are you travelling to London for Death Note: The Musical? We have some great activity suggestions in our top London experience gifts, best London comedy shows and best London walking tour guides.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.