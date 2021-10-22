Coldplay tour 2022: Buy tickets now to the sustainable world tour

Coldplay has announced an eco-friendly 2022 world tour, and tickets are on sale now. In this guide, we’ll walk you through where and how to get tickets to see Coldplay perform live next year.

The tour follows the band’s 2019 announcement that they would take time in future to make their tours more environmentally friendly. As a result, the band claims this tour will be entirely powered by renewable energy.

The band’s new album, Music of the Spheres – released on October 15th 2021 – will be the focus of the tour, but the band are sure to perform some of their older hits too and did so at their recent sell-out show at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire. For Coldplay fans, the 2022 tour is a must-see.

In a less-than-cryptic Twitter video last week, frontman Chris Martin said: “If you like bands, or you like concerts, or you like both, then we have a special announcement coming. Thank you. We love you!”

Martin has also made widely reported claims that Coldplay will stop recording after their 12th album (for context, the new release is the band’s ninth). As a result, chances for Coldplay fans to see the band live may be limited. If you’re eager to see the hitmakers while you can, read on for our full guide.

When is the Coldplay Music of the Spheres tour?

Starting on March 18th in San Jose, Costa Rica, the tour will take the UK band all around the world to high-profile stop-offs, including March 29th in Guadalajara, Mexico, April 26th in Los Angeles and June 1st in Washington D.C.

Fans in the UK and Europe can start to get excited when July 2022 rolls around, with Coldplay playing Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park on the 2nd and 3rd of the month. From there, they move on to Warsaw, Berlin, Paris and Brussels before starting their UK dates in London on August 12th.

In line with Coldplay’s drive for a more environmental tour, every venue they stop at on the world tour will have solar installations, and they will be the first act to play the newly renamed Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Take a look at the full list of UK dates below.

Friday August 12th -Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday August 13th – Wembley Stadium, London

Tuesday August 16th – Wembley Stadium, London

Tuesday August 23rd – Hampden Park, Glasgow

How to get tickets to Coldplay’s live tour 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets went live this morning (Friday, October 22nd 2021) at 10am.

It’s likely to be a highly competitive and popular sale, so we’d suggest acting fast if you fancy bagging yourself some tickets to the tour next year. Having a Ticketmaster log-in will help speed up the process.

How much do tickets to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour cost?

Prices for the 2022 tour haven’t been listed yet, but we’ll update this page when they are. Follow the Ticketmaster links below to find the latest info on pricing, availability and more.

Where are Coldplay touring? Full list of dates in the UK and Europe

For all UK tour dates, follow the links below, with tickets on sale now.

