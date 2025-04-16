Born with Teeth is a new production from producers Playful Productions, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Elizabeth Williams, and it's premiering in the West End for a limited 11-week season from 13th August this year.

The play, which was written by American playwright Liz Duffy Adams, imagines the relationship between two literary icons (Shakespeare and Marlowe) who were at odds with their time.

Speaking about the production, Sex Education star Gatwa said: "I’m so excited to be joining Born with Teeth alongside the amazing Edward Bluemel. Liz Duffy Adams has written an exceptional play that is smart, dark, sexy, sharp and funny! There’s a lot to get one’s teeth into. This is like no version of Shakespeare and Marlowe that I’ve ever seen before, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us for the ride".

If you're ready to join the ride, here's how to get tickets today.

Buy Born With Teeth tickets from £26.70 at See Tickets

How long is Born With Teeth in London?

Ncuti Gatwa portrait for Born with Teeth. Felicity McCabe (c) RSC

Limited-time-only shows are common in London; in our best West End shows guide, we have a whole section on the best limited-time run shows, such as Retrograde, My Master Builder starring Ewan McGregor, and Mrs Warren's Profession.

Born with Teeth will be performing for just 11 weeks, from 13th August until 1st November 2025.

Where can I see Born with Teeth play?

Edward Bluemel portrait for Born with Teeth. Felicity McCabe (c) RSC

You can see Born with Teeth at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End from this August.

The theatre is located in Covent Garden, and the nearest station is Leicester Square, which can be accessed by the Northern and Piccadilly lines.

How to get Born with Teeth West End tickets

Tickets for Born with Teeth are on sale to the general public right now, having been released this morning (Wednesday 16th April).

Earlier this week, we saw a RSC Members and DMT+ sale on Monday 14th April and RSC Subscribers sale on Tuesday 15th April.

