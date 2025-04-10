Jean-Baptiste is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Mike Leigh's Secrets & Lies, while Essiedu is a hugely acclaimed actor who is set to star in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series as Professor Snape.

This new run reunites Cranston with director Ivo Van Hove, following their collaboration on Network in 2017, which won Cranston both the Olivier Award and Tony Award for Best Actor. It also marks Van Hove's third major Arthur Miller production, having directed A View from the Bridge and The Crucible in the past.

After casting was announced, Cranston said: "Arthur Miller, Ivo Van Hove, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Paapa Essiedu…

"If there is something that I know beyond a shadow of doubt, is to surround yourself with the most talented people. This group of creative artists has got me so excited to be a part of the All My Sons company.”

While Marianne Jean-Baptiste said: "I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Ivo and am very excited to work with both Bryan and Paapa of whom I am a huge fan."

Like many of Arthur Miller's plays, All My Sons explores themes of guilt, loss and the American Dream as businessman Joe Keller finds his success coming back to haunt him when his business partner faces criminal charges and his eldest son goes missing.

Tickets for All My Sons go on sale today, so let's take a look at how to get yourself a seat.

When is All My Sons coming to the West End?

All My Sons is running at Wyndham's Theatre from 14th November 2025 to 7th February 2026.

Wyndham's Theatre sits just minutes from Leicester Square tube station and you can get there via the Piccadilly Line and Northern Line.

How to get All My Sons West End tickets

Tickets are on sale as of 12pm (midday) on 10th April 2025.

Buy All My Sons tickets

