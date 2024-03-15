How to get Biffy Clyro tickets for new intimate UK tour dates

These three albums shot Biffy Clyro to stardom and tickets are sure to be in high demand as fans look to be taken back to the early 2000s by the band. Superfans may even be tempted to buy tickets for multiple nights if they can't choose a favourite album.

If you're after tickets then we're here to tell you exactly how you can get your hands on them and all you need to know before going. We'll explain when tickets will be released, how much they will cost, and which night each album will be performed.

The trio will perform over six nights. Getty

Biffy Clyro are putting on six concerts to celebrate the first three albums. All of these shows are in late October of this year and will take place in either London or Glasgow. They will spend three nights in a row in each city and perform a separate album over each night.

Which album will Biffy Clyro play each night?

Biffy Clyro will play Blackened Sky on the first night of each city, so 20th October in London and 24th in Glasgow. They will play The Vertigo of Bliss on the second night in each city, so 21st October in London and 25th in Glasgow.

On the final night, they'll perform Infinity Land, so 22nd October in London and 26th in Glasgow.

You can get tickets for all six of Biffy Clyro's concert dates from Ticketmaster. They go on general sale on Friday 15th March at 10am. If you want the best chance at getting tickets then log on ten minutes before this, for more tips check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

