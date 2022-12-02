BBC Earth Experience is a brand-new immersive experience which takes inspiration from the Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience and Mexican Geniuses London: A Frida & Diego Immersive Experience in that visitors will be invited on a 360-degree audio visual journey.

Sir David Attenborough could read the phonebook to us and we’d be hanging on his every word. But luckily for us, a new experience narrated by the biologist is coming to London, and it doesn’t involve phones or books!

Habitats from the seven continents will be projected onto the walls of the purpose-built Daikin Centre in London. Videos from Seven Worlds, One Planet – the stunning series which was filmed over 1,794 days across 41 countries – feature throughout the exhibition.

Expect to see fireflies dancing in North America, snub-nosed monkeys huddling together in Asia, and a face-off between hamsters fighting to keep their food in Europe. Who said you need to hop on a plane to see the world?

Speaking about BBC Earth Experience, Mat Way (the global director of live entertainment, gaming and interactive at BBC Studios) said: “We are delighted to partner with Moon Eye Productions and Live Nation to bring the BBC’s ground-breaking natural history content to this amazing live immersive London location for everyone to enjoy.”

The incredible experience, which will take visitors approximately an hour to walk around, will hit London in March 2023, and will be there for a limited time only until July 2023.

So to avoid missing out on tickets for this fun family experience, here’s how you can secure them.

BBC Earth Experience UK: When and where is the immersive experience?

Sir David Attenborough will be narrating the BBC Earth Experience. The incredible visuals of wildlife and nature across the world will be projected onto several screens at the Daikin Centre: a purpose-built venue in Earl’s Court.

BBC Earth Experience will be in the capital city from 30th March 2023 until the end of July 2023. Like with some immersive experiences, such as the Van Gogh one, we’re hopeful it will travel to other UK cities.

Earl’s Court is located in Kensington in South West London. It’s easy to reach by Earl’s Court station which the District and Piccadilly lines run to.

BBC Earth Experience London: How to get tickets

Tickets for BBC Earth Experience are on sale at 10am today (Friday 2nd December). Head over to the Ticketmaster site just before 10am today for the best chance of securing tickets.

If you’re worried about tickets selling out, be sure to read how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy BBC Earth Experience tickets

