The Batman Unmasked immersive exhibition is penned as the UK’s most comprehensive Batman showcase to grace our superhero-loving selves, with plenty of costumes, props, and vehicles on display which span the Caped Crusader’s cinematic history.

With more artefacts than Robin can say 'Holy!' at, the Batman Unmasked exhibition has gadgets, costumes, set props, and vehicles from 1989's Batman through to Robert Pattinson’s 2022 Batman, including Batcycles from The Dark Knight and props which were used by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, and more.

If you're a fan of the Glasgow Smiling villain, there's also Joaquin Phoenix’s suit from Joker, as well as Heath Ledger’s infamous nurse’s uniform. Plus, for the very first time in the UK, you can see Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr Freeze suit up close.

There are also professional photo opportunities to capture every moment. Make sure you visit the comic book and gaming area before grabbing a final memento from the range of exclusive 85th Anniversary merch and classic Batman items from the retail store.

Where is the Batman Unmasked exhibition?

The Batman Unmasked exhibition is coming to a venue near you in London and Manchester.

If you're planning on visiting the Caped Crusader's exhibition in London, you'll need to head to 45 Wellington Street, which is easy to get from Leicester Square underground station (for Northern and Piccadilly lines).

If you're based or travelling up north, you'll need to visit Depot Mayfield at 11 Baring Street, which is an eight-minute walk from Manchester Piccadilly station.

How long is the Batman Unmasked immersive experience on for?

Why so serious? Don’t you know a Batman Unmasked event is coming to London? Albeit, for a limited time only.

The Batman Unmasked Manchester exhibition is coming to the northern city from 16th July 2024, and the Batman Unmasked London exhibition will be in the Big Smoke from 6th September 2024. Although there isn't an end date for the immersive experiences on the website, we assume the Manchester exhibition will finish in time to be transported to London.

How to get tickets for Batman Unmasked London and Manchester 2024

Tickets for both the Batman Unmasked London and Batman Unmasked Manchester exhibitions go on sale at midday today (Thursday 13th June).

It's worth mentioning that parental guidance is necessary for anyone under 16, and the Fever site issues a content warning that the experience includes props used in the films.

