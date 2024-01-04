London will become the first city in the world to see AI Elvis perform on stage in November later this year, with the likes of Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo to follow.

It follows the huge success of Abba Voyage, a virtual immersive concert experience in which holographic versions of the Abba members performed as their counterparts appeared in 1979.

The global rights for Elvis Evolution have been secured by British immersive entertainment specialists Layered Reality, who have previously produced immersive experiences such as The War of the Worlds and The Gunpowder Plot.

Andrew McGuinness, founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, said: "Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment - they want to be a part of it."

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

He added: "It'll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world. People can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy."

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said: "We're thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley's life and legacy."

The announcement comes ahead of what would have been Presley’s 89th birthday on 8th January.

During his career, Presley sold more than one billion records worldwide and was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, including three wins, and received the Grammy lifetime achievement award.

The singer was also a prolific movie actor, appearing in 33 films and numerous TV series.

The star has returned to the spotlight in recent years. A movie exploring Presley’s life, titled Elvis and directed by Baz Luhrmann, was released in 2022 and starred Austin Butler as the singer.

Another film, Priscilla, which sheds light on the complicated relationship between the singer and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, landed in UK cinemas earlier this week.

