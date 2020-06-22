Disneyland Paris confirms date to reopen

Disneyland Paris has announced that it will begin partially reopening its sites next month.

The theme park said today that it is reopening Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village in line with the French government’s coronavirus guidance.

All reopened parks will have “enhanced health and safety measures” in place for guests. This includes limits on attendance and advanced ticketing and reservations to “accommodate controlled guest density that supports government guidance on physical distancing”.

Due to these safety measures, certain experiences and events will not be available at the time the park reopens or may be modified depending on how sanitary measures and recommendations from public authorities evolve.

All Cast Members and guests aged 11 or older will be required to wear face coverings while at the resort.

“The focus continues to be on promoting the health and safety of Cast Members and guests, as we welcome guests back to Disneyland Paris,” Disneyland Paris said in a statement.

Here’s everything we know about Disneyland Paris reopening…

When will Disneyland Paris reopen?

Disneyland Paris is set to partially reopen on Wednesday 15th July with enhanced health and safety measures in place.

The theme park announced the temporary closure back in March amid the spread of the coronavirus.

At the time, Disneyland Paris bosses said it would remain closed until the end of the month, but as lockdowns were brought into effect all around the world and social distancing measures ramped up, the closure was extended.

How do I get tickets to Disneyland Paris?

Disneyland Paris is releasing a limited number of tickets for each day during the initial reopening.

Guests will able to buy tickets using a new online reservation system which will be available in early July.

Those in possession of or buying non-dated tickets and Annual Pass holders will need to register on the new system to obtain reservation prior to their arrival, but guests with a dated ticket do not need to register.

Guests with packages that include park admittance will receive admission for the duration of their stay and do not need to use the online reservation system.

The resort’s website, call centre and official travel partners are now selling tickets and packages – tickets cannot be bought on the Disneyland Paris site.

Which parks and events are still closed in Disneyland Paris?

Several Disney Hotels are still closed but some have planned reopening dates, including Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne (opens 20th July), Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe (opens 3rd August) and the Disneyland Hotel (opens 7th September).

However, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney’s Davy Crocket Ranch will remain closed during the summer.

Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations Night Time Spectacular will remain closed due to health and safety measures and will return at a later date.

The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive will also return later in the summer, while character meet-and-greets will also be temporarily unavailable.

Playgrounds and make-over experiences will not be reopened, while FASTPASS services will be suspended.

Disneyland Paris will reopen on Wednesday 15th July.