The audio story will be available on CD, digital download and vinyl from early December, and is already available to pre-order for global purchase physically or from services like Amazon and Audible. The vinyl release is produced by Demon Records, while the CD/Digital Download versions of the story will also include a brief coda to the story.

"We’re delighted to tell this part of the epic Time Lord Victorious story, which is a unique and thrilling adventure for us all," Michael Stevens, the BBC Audio Editor for the Doctor Who Range, said in a release.

"Darren Jones has created the world of Magnox for the Tenth Doctor and Brian to visit, and Jacob Dudman brings it to life pitch-perfectly."

A short synopsis of the story reads:

In this original story, the Doctor travels with Brian, the Ood assassin, to the planet Magnox, one of the greatest receptacles of knowledge the universe will ever know, and home to the Minds of Magnox. The Doctor needs to ask a vital question, but the answer is Grade 1 Classified. In order to gain an audience with the Minds of Magnox he must take a dangerous test.

Meanwhile, Brian gets involved with a criminal group and is asked to assassinate the Minds of Magnox. However, others also have the planet within their sights…

The story is written by Darren Jones, whose previous Doctor Who stories for BBC Audio include Sleepers in the Dust, The Eye of the Jungle and Paradise Lost, the latter of which was also narrated by Jacob Dudman.

And of course, it’s just one more chapter in the ongoing Time Lord Victorious saga, which is set to encapsulate video games, immersive events, escape rooms and more alongside the already-announced comics, books and audio dramas.

This story is just getting bigger and bigger – follow the link for our guide to Time Lord Victorious in full.

Doctor Who: The Minds of Magnox will be available on CD and Digital Download from the 3rd December, and on vinyl from the 4th December – find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide