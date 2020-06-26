Time Lord Victorious: Full list of Doctor Who releases

Time Lord Victorious is coming – and it’s going to be absolutely massive.

Advertisement

Yes, the big new crossover Doctor Who project (which will star the Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Doctors alongside companions, villains and new characters) is set to be quite the undertaking, with various Who spin-off companies uniting to tell one sprawling story.

These companies include (deep breath): Penguin Random House, BBC Books, Titan Comics, Doctor Who Magazine, Big Finish productions, BBC Audio, action figure company Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory (who made the last Doctor Who VR game) and escape room maestros Escape Hunt.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Time Lord Victorious will tell a new and untold story, set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young,” the BBC said in a release.

“Following several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race, this is a story like no other.”

But how can we keep up with all the releases, we hear you ask? How could we possibly keep abreast of what Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s Time Lords will get up to across so many different mediums?

Well, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be adding the Time Lord Victorious releases as and when they’re announced in this very article, updating regularly so Whovians everywhere can keep on top of the massive project.

Going by order of release, here’s what’s been announced already…

Time Lord Victorious #1 by Titan comics

Available September 2nd 2020

When the Doctor faces his ancient foes once again, it soon becomes clear that things aren’t what they seem – time is all wrong and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks.

This issue kicks off a special two-part story that will see David Tennant’s Doctor take on the Daleks (again), set some time ahead of the main Time Lord Victorious storyline but giving hints towards that larger project.

“Titan’s comic story is quite unique, as it features the Tenth Doctor as seen in the recent Thirteenth Doctor comic series, so he’s not reached his so-called victory over time yet,” said Doctor Who Comics editor Jake Devine.

“But what has been fun to explore is the Doctor getting a glimpse of what’s to come and foreshadowing his own dark turn.”

Written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Roberta Ingranata, the first issue will have five alternate covers, some of which you can see above.

Time Lord Victorious #1 is now available to pre-order globally from July’s Diamond Previews catalogue, ForbiddenPlanet.com and on digital device via Comixology.

The Knight, the Fool and the Dead from BBC Books

Available October 1st 2020

In the first Time Lord Victorious novel, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor takes on death itself, as you can see in the summary below.

“We live forever, barring accidents. Just like everyone else in the universe.”

The Doctor travels back to the Dark Times, an era where life flourishes and death is barely known…

Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who spread through the cosmos dispensing mortality. They judge each and every species and decree its allotted time to live. For the first time, living things know the fear of ending. And they will go to any lengths to escape this grim new spectre, death.

The Doctor is an old hand at cheating death. Now, at last, he can stop it at source. He is coming for the Kotturuh, ready to change everything so that life wins from the start. Not just the last of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

Largely kicking off the main Time Lord Victorious story, The Knight, The Fool and the Dead also seems to feature “Brian the Ood,” a character who later returns (or preturns, given that it’s set earlier in the Doctor’s life) in the Paul McGann Big Finish trilogy (below).

Doctor Who: The Knight, The Fool and The Dead costs £9.99 available for pre-order here

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Short Trips: Master Thief / Lesser Evils from Big Finish

Available October 2020

Audio story company Big Finish has been telling spin-off Doctor Who adventures for years, and they’re kicking off their entry into Time Lord Victorious with a duo of standalone “Short Trips” stories, starring Jon Culshaw as two different versions of the Master.

The first, called Master Thief is penned by Sophie Iles and stars Culshaw as Roger Delgado’s original Master. The plot summary reads:

The Master wants to plunder one of the most secure vaults in the universe, the Repository. He’s got a plan, and a deadly new weapon to assist him. However, as the Master quickly discovers, getting in might be easy, but getting away with it might cost him everything.

Meanwhile, the second (by Simon Guerrier) is called Lesser Evils, and has Culshaw imitating Anthony Ainley’s version of the villainous Time Lord.

The Kotturuh have arrived on the planet Alexis to distribute the gift of the death to its inhabitants. The only person standing in their way is a renegade Time Lord, who has sworn to protect the locals. A Time Lord called the Master…

Clearly, this second story will tie into the death-dealing Koturruh introduced in the first Tenth Doctor book above, giving a suggestion at just how interwoven the whole Time Lord Victorious storyline will be.

The Doctor Who – Short Trips are also available to pre-order now and will be released in October 2020 on download (£4.99), or as part of a Time Lord Victorious bundle with the Paul McGann trilogy, below (£26).

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not

Available October 2020

The first of Big Finish’s main audio entries into the Time Lord Victorious milieu will star Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor as he takes on a deadly new villain – Brian the Ood.

On the desert world of Atharna, the Doctor’s life is about to be changed forever.

Looking to visit one of the Seven Hundred Wonders of the Universe, he’s quickly embroiled in a web of deceit. Worse than that, this Wonder of the Universe is missing, and the Doctor is about to encounter one of his most dangerous and duplicitous adversaries.

The Doctor is about to meet Brian.

The story is written by Carrie Thompson, and is available for pre-order from the Big Finish website.

“Time Lord Victorious has been a glorious delight to work on,” said producer Alfie Shaw.

“We have three new authors writing the Eighth Doctor trilogy, pitting him against one of my new favourite characters in Doctor Who, Brian the Ood Assassin, as well old favourites, the Daleks.”

Speaking of which…

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: The Enemy of My Enemy

Available October 2020

The Second of the Paul McGann Time Lord Victorious story (aka Time Lord Vic-Story-Us) will see him take on classic foes the Daleks as they begin to form a treaty with another race.

The people of Wrax are happy to begin peaceful negotiations with the Dalek Empire. The two species are preparing to engage in an alliance that will last throughout the ages.

The only one who seems to object to this happy union is the Doctor. He knows that you can never trust the Daleks.

But more than that, he knows that the Wraxians should never have existed…

With Nicholas Briggs returning as the voice of the Daleks, the story is written by Tracy Ann Baines and is available for pre-order now.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Mutually Assured Destruction

Available December 2020

Apparently following on from the previous story, Mutually Assured Destruction (written by Lizzie Hopley) finds the Eighth Doctor trapped on a disintegrating spaceship with another load of Daleks, possibly tying in closely with the following David Tennant book release.

The fallout of the great battle.

Outnumbered and alone, on a Dalek time-ship careering through the vortex, the Doctor must use all his cunning to survive. As the saucer disintegrates around them, the Doctor is trapped with a crew of increasingly desperate Daleks.

Or are the Daleks trapped with him?

But how important is it that Who fans have followed the whole story before picking up this McGann trilogy? Producer Alfie Shaw says it can also stand alone.

“It all ties into the bigger Time Lord Victorious patchwork, but you can just listen to the McGann Trilogy and enjoy it on its own,” he said.

Each adventure in the Eighth Doctor trilogy is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition (£10.99) or download (£8.99) from the Big Finish website. A bundle of all three stories can also be pre-ordered on CD (£25) or download (£22).

All Flesh is Grass from BBC Books

Available December 10th 2020

Following both the original Tenth Doctor novel and the Eighth Doctor trilogy, All Flesh is Grass appears to join both Time Lords – plus Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor – after their previous adventures, with McGann’s incarnation now working with the Daleks he was trapped with and Tennant’s Doctor swearing to destroy the death-dealing Kotturuh.

“Even a Time Lord can’t change the past.”

A wasteland. A dead world… No, there is a biodome rising from the ashes. Here, life teems and flourishes, with strange, lush plants and many-winged insects with bright carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days talking to the insects and tending this lonely garden. This is Inyit, the Last of the Kotturuh.

In All Flesh is Grass we are transported back to The Dark Times. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to stop the Kotturuh, ending death and bringing life to the universe. But his plan is unravelling – instead of bringing life, nothing has changed and all around him people are dying. Death is everywhere. Now he must confront his former selves – one in league with their greatest nemesis and the other manning a ship of the undead…

Doctor Who: All Flesh is Grass costs £9.99 and is available for pre-order here.

And that’s just the start! Over the coming weeks we’re expecting more book, audio and comic-book announcements as well as games, immersive experiences, figurines, escape rooms and more. Check back here for updates as and when we have them.

Advertisement

And if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide.