Big Finish have now confirmed that its last piece of the puzzle will take the form of a story starring both David Tennant, the Tenth Doctor, and Paul McGann, the Eighth.

Echoes of Extinction is being released on limited-edition vinyl and will feature two separate adventures, one on each side, with one featuring Tennant and the other McGann. The twist? Not only will both stories form part of the larger Time Lord Victorious narrative, but you can listen to the two stories in either order.=

Doctor Who's Arthur Darvill and Torchwood's Burn Gorman will also appear in Echoes of Extinction alongside Mina Anwar ( The Sarah Jane Adventures), Kathryn Drysdale (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) and Paul Clayton (The Crown).

"The Doctor in Time Lord Victorious is a different character," said David Tennant. "He's slightly lonelier, slightly scratchier, when he doesn't have one of his pals to hold him back.

"But it's nice to tell stories from different times of his life. You just have to try and make sure you're in the right mindset. The script is fascinating. I've only got one side of it, but I'm very aware there's more to this story, that there's another Doctor on the other side of the disc. I look forward to getting my LP so I can listen to it all."

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious - Echoes of Extinction Big Finish

Paul McGann added: "I've read this script twice through and I'm still none the wiser. I'm more confused after the second time than I was after the first. It's only while working on it that I've become aware of how it's going to be structured.=

"It really appeals to me, the idea that it's in two parts, on two sides of vinyl. I think it's fun for people listening. Part of the excitement is when the different incarnations meet... or nearly meet."

A synopsis for the unique release reads:



rapped, a haunted monster waits to consume new victims. It needs help. It needs a doctor. Unfortunately, it also needs to kill whoever it meets. Thrust into immediate danger, and on the back-foot, it will take all of the Doctor’s ingenuity to triumph.

Two interlinked adventures. Two Doctors. One foe.

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious - Echoes of Extinction will initially be available on vinyl in selected ASDA stores across the UK from 27th November 2020. A digital download of the story will be available globally from the Big Finish website from 4th December and is now available for pre-order at £8.99.

