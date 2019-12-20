And 5 Live has confirmed that the Irish presenter will continue to front the show alongside her Love Island duties in South Africa.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com, “Laura will continue to present her radio show on BBC Radio 5 Live every Sunday from 10-11?30am during Love Island, with only the occasional change to accommodate her new role.”

Whitmore was unveiled as the new host of Love Island today (20th December) after regular presenter Caroline Flack stepped aside earlier in the week following a turbulent week that saw her arrested.

Alongside her show on 5 Live, Whitmore is known for hosting an array of entertainment and reality shows on ITV, including music interview show The Hot Desk, The Brits Backstage and I’m a Celebrity spin off, Get Me Out of Here! NOW.